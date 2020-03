Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination papers for Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls; elections to take place on 26 March

Bhopal: Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers for the 26 March Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the BJP had named Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, where three seats are falling vacant, soon after he joined the party.

After resigning from the Congress on Tuesday morning Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi. Madhya Pradesh BJP Media Cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP will file his nomination papers on Friday afternoon.

Scindia filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls after garlanding the statues of BJP leaders, including Deendayal Upadhyaya and Rajmata Scindia, around noon on Friday, said Parashar. Scindia had arrived in Bhopal around 3 pm on Thursday, he said. This is the former Congress leader's first visit to the state capital after joining the BJP.

From the airport, Scindia went to state BJP headquarters, Deendayal Parisar, where he was accorded a welcome at a function. Of the three seats falling vacant in the state, two are held by the BJP and one by the Congress.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.