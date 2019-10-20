Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Junnar profile: Shiv Sena's Sharaddada Sonavne seeks to defend seat in three-cornered battle

Junnar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name— Junnar

Constituency Number—195

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—299356

Female Electors—145728

Male Electors—153627

Third Gender—1

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Junnar witnessed Shiv Sena’s Ashatai Dattatray Buchake and Sharaddada Bhimji Sonavne of MNS go head to head with Sonavne emerging victorious. In consecutive elections of 2009 and 2004 Benake Vallabh Dattaray of NCP ruled over the constituency defeating Shiv Sena's Asha Dattatray Buchake and Janardan Alias Balasaheb.

This year will see the two fight for the seat again with Ashatai Dattatray Buchake contesting as an independent candidate and Sharaddada Bhinji Sonavne contesting on Shiv Sena’s ticket.

Additionally, Atul Vallabh Benke of Nationalist Congress Party, Sahebrao Dttatray Shinde of Bahujan Samaj Party and Ashok Shankar Balasaraf of Vanshit Samaj Aghadi are contesting Assembly elections of 2019.

Along with these two, the constituency will also see independent candidates Alhat Rajendra Laxman, Asha Gangaram Totare, Dr. Kedari Vinod Tanhaji, Rajendra (Rajaram) Bhaguji Dhomase, Rohidas Pilaji Dethe and Sukhdev Ganpat Kharat.

