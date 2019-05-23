Junagadh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rajesh Chudasama from BJP is likely to win

Junagadh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 14,85,543

Female electors: 7,13,526

Male electors: 7,72,017

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Visavadar Assembly segment was reconstituted following delimitation in 2008. Manglor and Kodinar Assembly segments were also made part of Junagadh parliamentary constituency, while Maliya was dissolved and Keshod dropped in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Junagadh, Visavadar, Mangrol, Somnath, Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has retained the seat since 2009. In 2009, Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki was the MP and in 2014, Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasma of the BJP beat Bhimabhai Vansh Punjbhai of the Congress.

Demographics: The constituency covers nearly the entire district of Junagadh. With a population of 27,43,082, the economy of the district thrives on cement, agriculture and power industries. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 3.35 lakh persons as per Census 2011.

