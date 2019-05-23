Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Junagadh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rajesh Chudasama from BJP is likely to win

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:09:02 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai 199,219 Votes 55% Votes
INC Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai 142,134 Votes 39% Votes
BSP Deven Govindbhai Vanvi 8,477 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,087 Votes 1% Votes
IND Vala Jaypalsinh Hajabhai 1,410 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haresh Manubhai Sardhara 1,204 Votes 0% Votes
RSP(S) Bhut Ashokbhai Bhimjibhai 1,155 Votes 0% Votes
IND Makwana Dharmendra Vajubhai 622 Votes 0% Votes
IND Panchabhai Bhayabhai Damaniya 441 Votes 0% Votes
IND Zala Mukeshbhai Bharamalbhai 418 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pradipbhai Mavjibhai Tank 370 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karia Dhirenbhai Amrutlal 314 Votes 0% Votes
VPRP Rathod Nathabhai Vasharambhai 304 Votes 0% Votes
Junagadh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 14,85,543

Female electors: 7,13,526

Male electors: 7,72,017

 Reserved:  No

Delimited: Yes. Visavadar Assembly segment was reconstituted following delimitation in 2008. Manglor and Kodinar Assembly segments were also made part of Junagadh parliamentary constituency, while Maliya was dissolved and Keshod dropped in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Junagadh, Visavadar, Mangrol, Somnath, Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has retained the seat since 2009. In 2009, Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki was the MP and in 2014, Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasma of the BJP beat Bhimabhai Vansh Punjbhai of the Congress.

Demographics: The constituency covers nearly the entire district of Junagadh. With a population of 27,43,082, the economy of the district thrives on cement, agriculture and power industries. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 3.35 lakh persons as per Census 2011.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 16:09:02 IST

