Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Julana profile: Despite a BJP surge, INLD managed a win 2014 in the seat

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Julana Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 1,72,764

Female electors: 77,840

Male electors: 94,923

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 and 2005 elections, Congress candidate Sher Singh attained victory. In the following elections in 2009, however, he was defeated by Parminder Singh Dhull of the INLD. While most constituencies in Haryana saw the emergence of the BJP in power in the 2014 elections, INLD remained in power as Parminder Singh Dhull defeated Congress candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull.

Demographics: Also called the “Heart of Haryana” because of its location, Julana is located close to NH 71. It is home to many ancient temples.