Judge Loya case: Rajnath Singh says judiciary can't be misled, deplores attempt to target BJP leaders through 'fake cases'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court order rejecting the plea for a probe into the death of Judge BH Loya has sent out a clear message that the judiciary cannot be "misled" by allegations based on political vendetta, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The minister, who posted a series of tweets, also came down heavily on "several attempts" to target the BJP and its top leaders through "fake" cases. "It is extremely unfortunate that there have been several attempts of targeting the BJP and assassinating the character of its top leaders on the basis of ‘fake facts'. These attempts have failed miserably once again," he said on Twitter.

The home minister said the Supreme Court order has also raised serious questions on the intention of filing such PILs. "The Supreme Court has also cautioned against the misuse of courts in political tug of war. The Supreme Court verdict gives a clear message that the judiciary can not be misled by allegations based on political vendetta," Singh said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of the special CBI judge and ruled that he died of natural causes. The petitions were a serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice, the court said.

It dubbed the PILs into the death of judge Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, frivolous and motivated litigations to settle political scores. Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

The issue of Loya's death had come under spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.