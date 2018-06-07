You are here:
Jual Oram promised to include five tribes in ST list, says Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering

Jun 07, 2018

Itanagar: Union minister Jual Oram has given an assurance of including five tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in the list of Schedule Tribes (ST), Member of Parliament Ninong Ering claimed.

Union minister Ninong Ering. PIB

In an official release issued by his office, the Congress MP from Arunachal East constituency said the assertion came from the Union tribal affairs minister when he called on him two days ago to put forward his request of early inclusion of Yobin, Nocte, Tutsa, Tangsa and Wancho tribes in the list.

"Non-inclusion has deprived them of benefits of various government facilities and jobs," Ering had told the Union minister.

The MP has been demanding ST status for the five tribes since 2016. He had even introduced a private members' bill in the Lok Sabha in this regard.

Recently, Ering met with Union home ministry's registrar general and census commissioner to press for his demand.

"The registrar general was of the opinion that the ministry of tribal affairs, being the nodal authority in matters pertaining to STs, can take a final decision on this issue," Ering said in the release.


