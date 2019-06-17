JP Nadda appointed as BJP working president; Amit Shah to continue as party chief, announces Rajnath Singh

The BJP on Monday announced that senior leader JP Nadda has been appointed as the party's working president.

The decision was taken at the BJP parliamentary board meeting, held at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. Shah will continue to serve as the party's national president.

Delhi: Senior BJP leaders present bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting being held at the BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/sgvmAx2tym — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

After the meeting, Rajnath made the announcement of Nadda's appointment. "BJP won several elections under leadership of Shah. But since the prime minister appointed him as home minister, Shah himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," he said.

The Parliamentary Board of the BJP has unanimously decided that Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda will be the Working President of the party till internal organisational elections are duly conducted: Shri @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/wQp1Zf9CZG — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) June 17, 2019

After Shah became a part of the Modi Cabinet following BJP's victory in Lok Sabha election in May, speculations were rife about Nadda taking over as the party chief as he was left out of the Union Council of Ministers.

Nadda, a leader from Himachal Pradesh, is known for his 'clean' reputation and had served as the health minister during Modi's first tenure as the prime minister.

With inputs from agencies

