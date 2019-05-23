Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jorhat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:41:04 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Arbin Kumar Boruah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nandita Nag 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Raj Kumar Duwara 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Kamala Raj Konwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Topon Kumar Gogoi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Ribulaya Gogoi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sushanta Borgohain 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Kanak Gogoi 0 Votes 0% Votes

Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,234,448 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,34,236

Female electors: 6,00,212

Assembly Constituencies: Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Sibsagar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late Congress leader Bijoy Krishna Handique was the longest serving MP from Jorhat. He represented the Jorhat in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2014, when he was defeated by BJP’s Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa.

Demographics: Unlike in other parts of Assam, Muslims are not a significant factor in Jorhat. Instead, tea workers, who have traditionally backed the Congress, are a decisive factor in the electorate landscape of Jorhat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:41:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile