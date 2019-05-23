Jorhat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,234,448 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,34,236

Female electors: 6,00,212

Assembly Constituencies: Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Sibsagar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late Congress leader Bijoy Krishna Handique was the longest serving MP from Jorhat. He represented the Jorhat in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2014, when he was defeated by BJP’s Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa.

Demographics: Unlike in other parts of Assam, Muslims are not a significant factor in Jorhat. Instead, tea workers, who have traditionally backed the Congress, are a decisive factor in the electorate landscape of Jorhat.

