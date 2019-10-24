Jogeshwari East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jogeshwari East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Jogeshwari East

Constituency Number—158

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—280977

Female Electors—130568

Male Electors—150409

Third Gender—0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won this seat with 64,318 votes against Congress candidate Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap who netted 50,543 votes. In 2014, Waikar won against BJP candidate Ujwala Modak who received 43,805 votes in total. In 2019 elections, Waikar is seeking a third term and will be locking horns with Congress' Sunil Bisan Kumre.

