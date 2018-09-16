You are here:
JNUSU election result 2018 LIVE updates: Left alliance widens gap with ABVP on president's post, N Sai Balaji leads by 745 votes

Politics FP Staff Sep 16, 2018 11:13:50 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:13 (IST)

    Left alliance still leading on presidential post

    As per the latest update, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji is ahead of ABVP in the presidential run with 1,457 votes, while the latter has only 663 votes.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:11 (IST)

    AISA leaders claims 10-15 students from Left alliance were injured in Saturday's violence

    All India Students Association,leader, Sandeep Saurav claimed that around 10-15 students, who belonged to Left alliance, got injured in the violence on Saturday and Friday. They were taken to nearby hospitals of JNU campus.

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:04 (IST)

    Voted for NSUI as they raised attendance, reservation issue, says JNU student

    Vishal Anand, MA 2nd year student, says he voted for NSUI because they raised attendance and reservation issue and also agitated a lot for that. The Left union was not able to make up to the promises they made last year such as they did not make any effort to provide safe drinking water, and didn't address the compulsory attendance issue.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:47 (IST)

    Students' trust helping us give a tough fight to Left, says ABVP

    National Media Convenor of ABVP, Monika Chaudhary, stated that "The information we have received is that the Left is now leading and ABVP is in second position. But we are glad that students are trusting us, that's why we were leading the elections earlier for a very long time. We are still giving a tough fight to Left alliance. And waiting for the results."

    Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:38 (IST)

    No police personnel present outside counting centre

    No police personnel are present outside the counting centre. Guards of the campus have been handed over the duty to maintain law and order. This comes after some supporters barged into the counting centre on Saturday.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Latest tally for Vice President's post

    • Geetasri (ABVP) - 623 votes
    • liji (NSUI) - 342 votes
    • Purnachandra (BAPSA) - 414 votes
    • Sarika (Left alliance) - 1,571 votes

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:27 (IST)

    Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance in lead

    • Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 350 votes
    • Lalit Pandey (ABVP) -  605 votes
    • N Sai Balaji (Left Unity) - 1,350 votes
    • Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 436 votes
    • Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 251 votes

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 10:16 (IST)

    ABVP confident of winning JNUSU election

    Abijeet Dwivedi, ABVP chief campaign coordinator says that the party is confident of winning the election. "If we win today, will fight for removal of compulsory attendance, improve basic amenities," he said. 

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Electoral fight between Left alliance and ABVP

    According to figures available, the Left and the ABVP are locked in a close fight on the central panel posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary with the Left leading the ABVP on all the posts.

  • 09:46 (IST)

    BAPSA is voice of students from oppressed classes on JNU campus, says candidate

    The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association's (BAPSA) presidential candidate, Thallapelli Praveen, said his party represents the voice of students from the oppressed classes on the campus. Praveen asked students to think beyond the left and right binary.

    "The Left parties say that the BAPSA should not be voted for, otherwise the ABVP will come. The ABVP is alive and among us, and that is the contribution of Left politics on campus. Don't get caught in the banner of left and right politics, and work for the oppressed," he said.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    RJD student wing nominates candidate for first time

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has fielded a candidate for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Its candidate Jayant Kumar, much like the Congress-affiliated NSUI's nominee, Vikas Yadav, attacked the Centre over reducing funding for higher education, and lowering the number of seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and scuttling with its reservation policy.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    ABVP 'promises' to fix JNU hostels

    Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the right wing ABVP, alleged that there were "anti-national" elements present on the campus and promised to "fix" them if voted to the post.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Left alliance says demonetisation 'a failure' during campaign trail

    During the presidential debate, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji said, "Demonetisation was a failure, there are no jobs as promised and there is a constant attack on higher education...The year started with the violence of Bhima Koregaon and we recently saw the arrests of activists and academics. This government is employing intimidating tactics. Here, the V-C is destroying the university, which the students have to reclaim," he said.

  • 09:20 (IST)

    Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post

    • Amutha Jayadeep (Left alliance) - 1,152 votes
    • Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) -388 votes
    • Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 410 votes
    • Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 720 votes

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post

    • Aejaz Ahmad Rather (Left alliance) - 1,351 votes
    • Ganesh Gujar (ABVP) - 778 votes
    • Md Mofizul Alam (NSUI) - 175 votes
    • Vishambar Nath Prajapati (BAPSA) - 466 votes 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:16 (IST)

    Latest vote count for Vice President's post: Left alliance leading here as well

    • Geetasri Borvah (ABVP) - 570 votes
    • liji (NSUI) - 310 votes
    • Purnachandra Naik (BAPSA) - 371 votes
    • Sarika Chaudhary (Left alliance) - 1,371 votes

    With inputs from Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance leading

    • N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,193 votes 
    • Lalit Pandey  (ABVP) - 561 votes 
    • ​Thallapelli Praveen (BAPSA) 391 votes 
    • Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 318 votes ​
    • Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 222 votes

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:58 (IST)

    Garbage strewn outside counting centre despite presence of dustbins

    A huge amount of garbage remains scattered outside the counting centre where students were waiting for the results. This is despite many dustbins placed around the campus.

    A common pattern noticed across the Delhi University and JNU student elections was the mass wastage of paper. While comparatively there was less usage and wastage in JNU, thousands of sheets of paper lay scattered across the ground. This, despite designated cardboard boxes being placed around the campus to collect pamphlets for recycling.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Like counting, campaign trail was also heated during JNUSU polls

    While rival parties made a slew of allegations against each other during the counting process, the campaign for the election also saw heated political posturing. During the presidential debate, N Sai Balaji, the United-left panel candidate said, "Mobs are allowed to kill people and get away with it as they have the backing of the RSS and the central government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country has been turned into lynchistan."

    Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the right wing ABVP, alleged that there were "anti-national" elements present on the campus and promised to "fix" them if voted to the post.

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has fielded a candidate for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Its candidate Jayant Kumar, much like the Congress-affiliated NSUI's nominee, Vikas Yadav, attacked the Centre over reducing funding for higher education, and lowering the number of seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and scuttling with its reservation policy.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:39 (IST)

    ABVP blames Left alliance for yesterday's violence                     

    Nidhi Tripathi, last year's presidential candidate from ABVP, accused the Left alliance of indulging in violence. She said, "Supporters of the Left Union threw the barricade outside the SIS counting centre. Due to the chaos they created, a security guard got hurt on his leg. And the ABVP supporters helped him in getting the proper medical facilities." She also alleged the election committee was biased against the ABVP.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 08:34 (IST)

    Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post

    • Amutha (Left alliance) - 1,049 votes
    • Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) -346 votes
    • Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 374 votes
    • Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 695 votes

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post

    • Aejaj (Left alliance) - 1,275 votes
    • Ganesh (ABVP) - 763 votes
    • Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 144 votes
    • Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA) - 416 votes

  • 08:32 (IST)

    Latest vote count for Vice President's post

    • Geeta Sri (ABVP) - 556 votes
    • liji (NSUI) - 310 votes
    • Purna Chandra (BAPSA) - 326 votes
    • Sarika (Left alliance) - 1,229 votes

  • 08:31 (IST)

    Latest vote tally for President's post

    • Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 301 votes
    • Lalit Pandey (ABVP) - 545 votes
    • N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,075 votes
    • Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 346 votes
    • Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 212 votes

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:23 (IST)

    Left Union's take on the violence that stalled counting for nearly 15 hours

    Simone, a member of the Left Union and also the vice president for the previous term said, “At around 4 am we told the EC that ABVP supporters were misbehaving. After such misbehaviour persisted, the EC went inside the SIS building and locked it himself. But ABVP supporters continued shouting.

    After some time one of the supporters smashed a flash light on the ground and everybody became violent. Then the same guy picked up a chair and smashed the window. After that, they entered the building and stayed there for almost 15 hours. At that time, EC called many meetings. After strong resistance from the student community, they came out of the centre. And finally counting resumed at around 7.30 pm.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:20 (IST)

    Announcements being made about vote counts to keep process transparent

    To keep the counting transparent, constant announcements are being made about the total vote count and the specific vote share for each candidate. This procedure is very different from the recent DUSU elections where no initiative was take to ensure transparency.

    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:18 (IST)

    JNUSU elections to set tone for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

    In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, JNUSU elections are vital in the political scenario of the nation. Requesting anonymity, some JNU students opined that JNU is the core of youth politics and since many young leaders from JNU are currently contributing to national politics, the varsity election would also set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Left-leaning student groups form alliance for JNUSU polls

    The National Student Union of India (NSUI) fielded Vikas Yadav as their presidential candidate while the right-leaning Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Lalit Pandey. The Left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United Left Alliance, which has fielded N Sai Balaji as its presidential candidate.

  • 08:10 (IST)

    Students enthusiasm is high

    Students stayed all night eagerly waiting for the results.

    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:09 (IST)

    High drama witnessed during counting of votes

    This year the counting process witnessed high drama. Some supporters barged in and broke the window of the School Of International Studies ( SIS ) building, where the counting process was taking place. The supporters were alleged to be part of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However ABVP denied these charges and alleged the Election Committee to be involved in rigging elections in favour of the Left Union.
     
     
    In a statement ABVP alleged that counting of the central panel started without informing their counting agent. The election committee in turn said that announcements were made to call out the counting agents before the ballot boxes seal were broken. The bashing at the counting centre took place around 4 am on 15 September, six hours after counting began. The counting was halted for almost 15 hours after the violence and was finally resumed at 7:30 pm.
     
     
    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 07:59 (IST)

    RECAP: ABVP, Left accuse each other of roughing up members

    The RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Left parties indulged in a blame game on Saturday as they accused each other of roughing up their members in the JNU with the Left even alleging that attempt was made to kidnap one of their woman members outside the university.

    The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed their members were assaulted between 5-6 pm by members of the Left bloc. Meanwhile, the Left members accused the ABVP members of attacking them in the evening and making an attempt to kidnap them around 10.30 pm.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    07:54 (IST)

    School of Social Sciences votes in favour of Left wing

    Like previous trends, vote count at School Of Social Sciences came in favour of the Left wing. After 400 votes were counted at SSS, ABVP gained 35 votes while the Left Union managed to get 213 votes. School Of Sciences are considered to be ABVP's strong hold, but they were not able to take much from that. Out of 1,206 votes in the Combined Science schools, ABVP's presidential candidate was able to take a small lead of 43 votes by bagging 378 votes while the Left Union's presidential candidate bagged 335 votes.

    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    07:52 (IST)

    ABVP presidential candidate bags 502 votes so far

    Till now, 2,206 votes have been counted. ABVP's presidential candidate has bagged 502 votes and the Left Union"s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji is leading with 891 votes.

    By Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    07:51 (IST)

    JNUSU election counting started after 14 hours of stir

    Counting of votes in the JNUSU polls began after 14 hours of protests and disruption at 6.30 pm. The results are expected to be declared by Sunday evening.

    Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters

  • 07:49 (IST)

    JNUSU counting of votes suspended for 14 hrs

    Counting of votes in the JNU students union polls was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at the counting venue, after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the process.

