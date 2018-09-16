JNUSU election result 2018 LATEST updates: With counting of votes still underway in the JNUSU polls, as per the latest update, the Left alliance is still leading on the presidential post with 1,350 votes, while ABVP is trailing with 605 votes.
Nidhi Tripathi, last year's presidential candidate from ABVP, accused the Left alliance of indulging in violence. She said, "Supporters of the Left Union threw the barricade outside the SIS counting centre. Due to the chaos they created, a security guard got hurt on his leg. And the ABVP supporters helped him in getting the proper medical facilities." She also alleged the election committee was biased against the ABVP.
As per the latest vote count tally, the Left alliance's N Sai Balaji is currently leading in the president's post with 1,193 votes followed by ABVP's Lalit Pandey (561 votes), BAPSA's Thallapelli Praveen (391 votes), RJD's Jayant Kumar (318 votes) and NSUI's Vikas Yadav (222 votes).
To keep the counting transparent, constant announcements are being made about the total vote count and the specific vote share for each candidate. This procedure is very different from the recent DUSU elections where no initiative was take to ensure transparency.
Counting of votes in the JNU students union polls was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at the counting venue, after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the process.
The counting, which was suspended at 4 am, resumed at 6.30 pm after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise, officials said.
The counting process was stalled after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged protest alleging they were not informed about the process.
The JNU Election Committee said "the counting process, which began on 14 September at 10 pm has been suspended due to forcible entry into the counting venue and attempts to snatch away the sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers from our counting centres."
The Left outfits alleged that the ABVP was involved in the violence but the saffron outfit denied it.
The deadlock at the Jawaharlal Nehru University persisted till evening with the ABVP accusing the election authorities of bias towards the Left outfits and threatening to move court.
The Election Committee, however, issued a statement saying it had made announcement for counting agents to come and was following the rules.
It said, "A malicious lie is being spread on social media and among students that the Election Committee had not made three announcements and went forth with the entry of the counting agents for post of Central Panel for combined schools and Special Centres."
The Election Committee would like to clearly state three announcement calls were made (with the third call announced as the last and final call) and communicated to the students gathered outside the counting venue) via loudspeaker, the committee said.
"After that the election committee members informed the security guards about it and asked them to gather any counting agents.
"Fourteen counting agents for 10 different candidates had reported at the counting venue. After which counting process had started and sealed boxes were opened in the presence of the counting agents," it said.
As per the established norms, no new counting agents can enter the counting venue, once the seal of the boxes is opened.
"Election Committee (EC) had to reject the request of new counting agents being allowed inside that respective counting venue. Few students had forcibly entered the building and reached the counting venue, thus we had to suspend the counting process," it said.
The panel also claimed that their members, including women, faced intimidation.
President of ABVP-JNU unit Vijay Kumar said they will not hesitate to approach the Delhi High Court if they do not get justice.
"Counting of votes is being done without adhering to the rules. The EC is not following even the bare minimum requirements of election procedure.
"The biased way of handling elections has put a question mark on EC's neutrality. We have approached the Grievance Redressal Cell to seek justice. We will not hesitate to proceed to Delhi High Court if we don't get justice," he added.
The Grievance Redressal Cell is a body comprising the varsity's professors which addresses election related complaints.
In the evening, it was announced that the Cell has appointed two observers for the counting if votes.
The ABVP claimed their counting agent was not informed about the beginning of counting of votes polled in science schools.
The Left bloc claimed that "around 4 am, ABVP broke the glasses of the School of International Studies building".
They also claimed the ABVP counting agent was called but he did not turn up on time.
Kumar claimed their counting agent was not called and the counting process was initiated in front of the members of the Left outfit.
"We protested peacefully as the EC is biased towards the Left. We did not create any ruckus," he said.
The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 percent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.
Besides the Left bloc, there are candidates of ABVP, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).
Technical glitches in EVMs had marred the counting process for Delhi University Students' Union polls on Thursday, leading to its suspension for close to three hours.
With inputs from agencies
Till now, 2,206 votes have been counted. ABVP's presidential candidate has bagged 502 votes and the Left Union"s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji is leading with 891 votes.
Left alliance still leading on presidential post
As per the latest update, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji is ahead of ABVP in the presidential run with 1,457 votes, while the latter has only 663 votes.
AISA leaders claims 10-15 students from Left alliance were injured in Saturday's violence
All India Students Association,leader, Sandeep Saurav claimed that around 10-15 students, who belonged to Left alliance, got injured in the violence on Saturday and Friday. They were taken to nearby hospitals of JNU campus.
Voted for NSUI as they raised attendance, reservation issue, says JNU student
Vishal Anand, MA 2nd year student, says he voted for NSUI because they raised attendance and reservation issue and also agitated a lot for that. The Left union was not able to make up to the promises they made last year such as they did not make any effort to provide safe drinking water, and didn't address the compulsory attendance issue.
Students' trust helping us give a tough fight to Left, says ABVP
National Media Convenor of ABVP, Monika Chaudhary, stated that "The information we have received is that the Left is now leading and ABVP is in second position. But we are glad that students are trusting us, that's why we were leading the elections earlier for a very long time. We are still giving a tough fight to Left alliance. And waiting for the results."
No police personnel present outside counting centre
No police personnel are present outside the counting centre. Guards of the campus have been handed over the duty to maintain law and order. This comes after some supporters barged into the counting centre on Saturday.
Latest tally for Vice President's post
Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance in lead
ABVP confident of winning JNUSU election
Abijeet Dwivedi, ABVP chief campaign coordinator says that the party is confident of winning the election. "If we win today, will fight for removal of compulsory attendance, improve basic amenities," he said.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Electoral fight between Left alliance and ABVP
According to figures available, the Left and the ABVP are locked in a close fight on the central panel posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary with the Left leading the ABVP on all the posts.
BAPSA is voice of students from oppressed classes on JNU campus, says candidate
The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association's (BAPSA) presidential candidate, Thallapelli Praveen, said his party represents the voice of students from the oppressed classes on the campus. Praveen asked students to think beyond the left and right binary.
"The Left parties say that the BAPSA should not be voted for, otherwise the ABVP will come. The ABVP is alive and among us, and that is the contribution of Left politics on campus. Don't get caught in the banner of left and right politics, and work for the oppressed," he said.
RJD student wing nominates candidate for first time
The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has fielded a candidate for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Its candidate Jayant Kumar, much like the Congress-affiliated NSUI's nominee, Vikas Yadav, attacked the Centre over reducing funding for higher education, and lowering the number of seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and scuttling with its reservation policy.
ABVP 'promises' to fix JNU hostels
Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the right wing ABVP, alleged that there were "anti-national" elements present on the campus and promised to "fix" them if voted to the post.
09:31 (IST)
Left alliance says demonetisation 'a failure' during campaign trail
During the presidential debate, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji said, "Demonetisation was a failure, there are no jobs as promised and there is a constant attack on higher education...The year started with the violence of Bhima Koregaon and we recently saw the arrests of activists and academics. This government is employing intimidating tactics. Here, the V-C is destroying the university, which the students have to reclaim," he said.
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post
Latest vote count for Vice President's post: Left alliance leading here as well
Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance leading
Garbage strewn outside counting centre despite presence of dustbins
A huge amount of garbage remains scattered outside the counting centre where students were waiting for the results. This is despite many dustbins placed around the campus.
A common pattern noticed across the Delhi University and JNU student elections was the mass wastage of paper. While comparatively there was less usage and wastage in JNU, thousands of sheets of paper lay scattered across the ground. This, despite designated cardboard boxes being placed around the campus to collect pamphlets for recycling.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Like counting, campaign trail was also heated during JNUSU polls
While rival parties made a slew of allegations against each other during the counting process, the campaign for the election also saw heated political posturing. During the presidential debate, N Sai Balaji, the United-left panel candidate said, "Mobs are allowed to kill people and get away with it as they have the backing of the RSS and the central government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country has been turned into lynchistan."
Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the right wing ABVP, alleged that there were "anti-national" elements present on the campus and promised to "fix" them if voted to the post.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has fielded a candidate for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Its candidate Jayant Kumar, much like the Congress-affiliated NSUI's nominee, Vikas Yadav, attacked the Centre over reducing funding for higher education, and lowering the number of seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and scuttling with its reservation policy.
ABVP blames Left alliance for yesterday's violence
Nidhi Tripathi, last year's presidential candidate from ABVP, accused the Left alliance of indulging in violence. She said, "Supporters of the Left Union threw the barricade outside the SIS counting centre. Due to the chaos they created, a security guard got hurt on his leg. And the ABVP supporters helped him in getting the proper medical facilities." She also alleged the election committee was biased against the ABVP.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post
Latest vote count for Vice President's post
Latest vote tally for President's post
Left Union's take on the violence that stalled counting for nearly 15 hours
Simone, a member of the Left Union and also the vice president for the previous term said, “At around 4 am we told the EC that ABVP supporters were misbehaving. After such misbehaviour persisted, the EC went inside the SIS building and locked it himself. But ABVP supporters continued shouting.
After some time one of the supporters smashed a flash light on the ground and everybody became violent. Then the same guy picked up a chair and smashed the window. After that, they entered the building and stayed there for almost 15 hours. At that time, EC called many meetings. After strong resistance from the student community, they came out of the centre. And finally counting resumed at around 7.30 pm.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Announcements being made about vote counts to keep process transparent
To keep the counting transparent, constant announcements are being made about the total vote count and the specific vote share for each candidate. This procedure is very different from the recent DUSU elections where no initiative was take to ensure transparency.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
JNUSU elections to set tone for 2019 Lok Sabha polls
In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, JNUSU elections are vital in the political scenario of the nation. Requesting anonymity, some JNU students opined that JNU is the core of youth politics and since many young leaders from JNU are currently contributing to national politics, the varsity election would also set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Left-leaning student groups form alliance for JNUSU polls
The National Student Union of India (NSUI) fielded Vikas Yadav as their presidential candidate while the right-leaning Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Lalit Pandey. The Left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United Left Alliance, which has fielded N Sai Balaji as its presidential candidate.
Students enthusiasm is high
Students stayed all night eagerly waiting for the results.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
High drama witnessed during counting of votes
RECAP: ABVP, Left accuse each other of roughing up members
The RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Left parties indulged in a blame game on Saturday as they accused each other of roughing up their members in the JNU with the Left even alleging that attempt was made to kidnap one of their woman members outside the university.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed their members were assaulted between 5-6 pm by members of the Left bloc. Meanwhile, the Left members accused the ABVP members of attacking them in the evening and making an attempt to kidnap them around 10.30 pm.
School of Social Sciences votes in favour of Left wing
Like previous trends, vote count at School Of Social Sciences came in favour of the Left wing. After 400 votes were counted at SSS, ABVP gained 35 votes while the Left Union managed to get 213 votes. School Of Sciences are considered to be ABVP's strong hold, but they were not able to take much from that. Out of 1,206 votes in the Combined Science schools, ABVP's presidential candidate was able to take a small lead of 43 votes by bagging 378 votes while the Left Union's presidential candidate bagged 335 votes.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
ABVP presidential candidate bags 502 votes so far
Till now, 2,206 votes have been counted. ABVP's presidential candidate has bagged 502 votes and the Left Union"s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji is leading with 891 votes.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
JNUSU election counting started after 14 hours of stir
Counting of votes in the JNUSU polls began after 14 hours of protests and disruption at 6.30 pm. The results are expected to be declared by Sunday evening.
Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
JNUSU counting of votes suspended for 14 hrs
Counting of votes in the JNU students union polls was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at the counting venue, after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the process.