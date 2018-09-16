JNUSU election result 2018 LATEST updates: The United Left Alliance clinched victory in all central panel posts of the JNUSU, defeating RSS-affiliated ABVP. Left presidential candidate N Sai Balaji won with 2,151 votes with a margin of 1,179 votes. ABVP garnered 972 votes.
As per the latest update, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji is ahead of ABVP in the presidential run with 1,948 votes, while the latter has only 875 votes. Till now, 4,709 votes have been counted out of the more than 5,000 votes polled. So far, the Left alliance (SFI-AISA-AISF-DSF) is leading on all central panel posts.
Nidhi Tripathi, last year's presidential candidate from ABVP, accused the Left alliance of indulging in violence. She said, "Supporters of the Left Union threw the barricade outside the SIS counting centre. Due to the chaos they created, a security guard got hurt on his leg. And the ABVP supporters helped him in getting the proper medical facilities." She also alleged the election committee was biased against the ABVP.
As per the latest vote count tally, the Left alliance's N Sai Balaji is currently leading in the president's post with 1,193 votes followed by ABVP's Lalit Pandey (561 votes), BAPSA's Thallapelli Praveen (391 votes), RJD's Jayant Kumar (318 votes) and NSUI's Vikas Yadav (222 votes).
To keep the counting transparent, constant announcements are being made about the total vote count and the specific vote share for each candidate. This procedure is very different from the recent DUSU elections where no initiative was take to ensure transparency.
Counting of votes in the JNU students union polls was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at the counting venue, after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the process.
The counting, which was suspended at 4 am, resumed at 6.30 pm after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise, officials said.
The counting process was stalled after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged protest alleging they were not informed about the process.
The JNU Election Committee said "the counting process, which began on 14 September at 10 pm has been suspended due to forcible entry into the counting venue and attempts to snatch away the sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers from our counting centres."
The Left outfits alleged that the ABVP was involved in the violence but the saffron outfit denied it.
The deadlock at the Jawaharlal Nehru University persisted till evening with the ABVP accusing the election authorities of bias towards the Left outfits and threatening to move court.
The Election Committee, however, issued a statement saying it had made announcement for counting agents to come and was following the rules.
It said, "A malicious lie is being spread on social media and among students that the Election Committee had not made three announcements and went forth with the entry of the counting agents for post of Central Panel for combined schools and Special Centres."
The Election Committee would like to clearly state three announcement calls were made (with the third call announced as the last and final call) and communicated to the students gathered outside the counting venue) via loudspeaker, the committee said.
"After that the election committee members informed the security guards about it and asked them to gather any counting agents.
"Fourteen counting agents for 10 different candidates had reported at the counting venue. After which counting process had started and sealed boxes were opened in the presence of the counting agents," it said.
As per the established norms, no new counting agents can enter the counting venue, once the seal of the boxes is opened.
"Election Committee (EC) had to reject the request of new counting agents being allowed inside that respective counting venue. Few students had forcibly entered the building and reached the counting venue, thus we had to suspend the counting process," it said.
The panel also claimed that their members, including women, faced intimidation.
President of ABVP-JNU unit Vijay Kumar said they will not hesitate to approach the Delhi High Court if they do not get justice.
"Counting of votes is being done without adhering to the rules. The EC is not following even the bare minimum requirements of election procedure.
"The biased way of handling elections has put a question mark on EC's neutrality. We have approached the Grievance Redressal Cell to seek justice. We will not hesitate to proceed to Delhi High Court if we don't get justice," he added.
The Grievance Redressal Cell is a body comprising the varsity's professors which addresses election related complaints.
In the evening, it was announced that the Cell has appointed two observers for the counting if votes.
The ABVP claimed their counting agent was not informed about the beginning of counting of votes polled in science schools.
The Left bloc claimed that "around 4 am, ABVP broke the glasses of the School of International Studies building".
They also claimed the ABVP counting agent was called but he did not turn up on time.
Kumar claimed their counting agent was not called and the counting process was initiated in front of the members of the Left outfit.
"We protested peacefully as the EC is biased towards the Left. We did not create any ruckus," he said.
The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 percent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.
Besides the Left bloc, there are candidates of ABVP, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).
Technical glitches in EVMs had marred the counting process for Delhi University Students' Union polls on Thursday, leading to its suspension for close to three hours.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 13:57 PM
Highlights
Final results in: Left alliance sweeps all central panel posts
Latest tally for General Secretary's post
Aejaj (Left Unity) - 2,207
Ganesh (ABVP) - 1,128
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 314
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA)- 745
Latest tally for President's post (4,709 votes counted)
Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 479
Lalit Pandey (ABVP ) - 875
N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,948
Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 635
Vikas Yadav (NSUI)- 367
'Taking results as a win': ABVP's presidential candidate
ABVP's candidate for the post of the president, Lalit Pandey, said that they are taking the results as a win. Talking to News18, he said, "This is the win of our will. The Left had to form a coalition to defeat us. They had to come together to fight us."
4,709 votes counted till now
Till now, 4,709 votes have been counted and the Left alliance is leading in all central panel posts.
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post: Left alliance in lead
Amutha (Left alliance) - 1,775
Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) - 568
Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 693
Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 1071
Latest tally for General Secretary's post
Aejaj (Left alliance) - 2,115
Ganesh (ABVP) - 1,079
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 306
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA) - 686
Latest tally for President's post: Left maintains lead
Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 459
Lalit Pandey (ABVP) - 833
N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,861
Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 585
Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 354
Left's N Sai Balaji vows to fight against fund cut
Left alliance candidate for the post of the president, N Sai Balaji, said that they will fight against fund cut and seat cut if they win the elections. "Last year, we organised multiple protests against seat cut and reservation cut. However, we were attacked by the Delhi Police for the same," he added.
"The people who accuse JNU of harbouring anti-national sentiments are themselves working against the country," he said.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
So far, 3,931 votes have been counted
Till now, 3,931 votes have been counted out of the more than 5,000 votes polled. So far, the Left alliance (SFI-AISA-AISF-DSF) is leading on all central panel posts.
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
Amutha (Left alliance)- 1,489 votes
Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) - 472 votes
Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 548 votes
Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 848 votes
Latest tally for General Secretary's post: Left maintains lead
Aejaj (Left alliance) - 1,666 votes
Ganesh (ABVP) - 789 votes
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 230 votes
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA) - 566 votes
High drama witnessed during counting of votes
ABVP presidential candidate bags 502 votes so far
Till now, 2,206 votes have been counted. ABVP's presidential candidate has bagged 502 votes and the Left Union"s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji is leading with 891 votes.
By Rahul Satija/101Reporters
13:57 (IST)
Vice President's post: Left alliance defeats ABVP by 1,579 votes
Left alliance's Sarika Chaudhary won the JNUSU vice presidential polls with 2,592 votes, defeating ABVP's Geeta Sri, who received 1,013 votes. Chaudhary won by 1,579 votes.
13:52 (IST)
Final results in: Left alliance sweeps all central panel posts
13:32 (IST)
AISF gets ready to celebrate as Left alliance leads in all posts
AISF, part of the Left alliance, is getting ready to celebrate as Left leads in all central panel posts.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
13:24 (IST)
WATCH: N Sai Balaji vows to fight against fund-cut after winning
Left alliance's candidate for the post of the president, N Sai Balaji, has vowed to fight against fund-cut if he wins the polls.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
13:15 (IST)
RECAP: Counting was suspended for about 14 hours on Saturday
There was high drama on Saturday as counting was suspended for close to 14 hours after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the counting process. The counting, which was suspended at 4 am, resumed at 6.30 pm after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise, officials said.
13:09 (IST)
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
Amutha (Left alliance) - 1,839
Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) - 661
Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 744
Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 1118
13:08 (IST)
Latest tally for General Secretary's post
Aejaj (Left Unity) - 2,207
Ganesh (ABVP) - 1,128
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 314
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA)- 745
13:06 (IST)
Latest count for Vice-President's post
Geeta Sri (ABVP) - 918
liji (NSUI) - 428
Purna chandra (BAPSA) - 594
Sarika (Left alliance) - 2326
13:04 (IST)
Latest tally for President's post (4,709 votes counted)
Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 479
Lalit Pandey (ABVP ) - 875
N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,948
Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 635
Vikas Yadav (NSUI)- 367
13:01 (IST)
Left alliance supporters celebrate as they lead in all central panel posts
Left alliance supporters are celebrating as they lead in all central panel posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
12:54 (IST)
'Taking results as a win': ABVP's presidential candidate
ABVP's candidate for the post of the president, Lalit Pandey, said that they are taking the results as a win. Talking to News18, he said, "This is the win of our will. The Left had to form a coalition to defeat us. They had to come together to fight us."
12:50 (IST)
4,709 votes counted till now
Till now, 4,709 votes have been counted and the Left alliance is leading in all central panel posts.
12:40 (IST)
Left supporters begin celebrations as they inch towards win
The Left alliance is leading in all four central panel posts.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
12:37 (IST)
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post: Left alliance in lead
Amutha (Left alliance) - 1,775
Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) - 568
Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 693
Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 1071
12:35 (IST)
Latest tally for General Secretary's post
Aejaj (Left alliance) - 2,115
Ganesh (ABVP) - 1,079
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 306
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA) - 686
12:30 (IST)
Latest count for Vice-President's post
Geeta Sri (ABVP) - 872
liji (NSUI) - 417
Purna chandra (BAPSA) - 554
Sarika (Left alliance) - 2,209
12:28 (IST)
Latest tally for President's post: Left maintains lead
Jayant Kumar (RJD) - 459
Lalit Pandey (ABVP) - 833
N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,861
Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 585
Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 354
12:26 (IST)
So far, 4,481 votes have been counted
So far, 4,481 votes have been counted out of the total 5,185 votes polled.
12:24 (IST)
WATCH: Left alliance supporters celebrate their lead in all central posts
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
12:17 (IST)
Left's N Sai Balaji vows to fight against fund cut
Left alliance candidate for the post of the president, N Sai Balaji, said that they will fight against fund cut and seat cut if they win the elections. "Last year, we organised multiple protests against seat cut and reservation cut. However, we were attacked by the Delhi Police for the same," he added.
"The people who accuse JNU of harbouring anti-national sentiments are themselves working against the country," he said.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
12:10 (IST)
RECAP: Voter turnout in JNUSU election was 67.8%
The voter turnout in the JNUSU election was 67.8 percent, believed to be the highest in six years. Last year and in 2016, the voting percentage was 59 percent. In 2015, the voting percentage was 55 percent. In 2013 and 2014, the percentage hovered around 55 percent while in 2012, the voter turnout had reached 60 percent.
12:05 (IST)
So far, 3,931 votes have been counted
Till now, 3,931 votes have been counted out of the more than 5,000 votes polled. So far, the Left alliance (SFI-AISA-AISF-DSF) is leading on all central panel posts.
11:58 (IST)
Left alliance leading in all four central panel posts
The Left alliance is leading in all the four central panel posts – president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary
11:54 (IST)
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
Amutha (Left alliance)- 1,489 votes
Kanaklata Yadav (BAPSA) - 472 votes
Nureng Reena (NSUI) - 548 votes
Venkat Chaubey (ABVP) - 848 votes
11:52 (IST)
Latest tally for General Secretary's post: Left maintains lead
Aejaj (Left alliance) - 1,666 votes
Ganesh (ABVP) - 789 votes
Mohammed Mufizul (NSUI) - 230 votes
Vishambhar Nath (BAPSA) - 566 votes
11:36 (IST)
Latest vote count for Vice President's post: Left ahead with 1,807 votes
Geeta Sri (ABVP) - 693 votes
liji (NSUI) - 366 votes
Purnachandra (BAPSA) - 455 votes
Sarika (Left alliance) - 1,807 votes
11:30 (IST)
Latest tally for President's post: Left union maintains steady lead
Jayant Kumar (RJD) -389 votes
Lalit Pandey (ABVP) - 663 votes
N Sai Balaji (Left alliance) - 1,467 votes
Thallapalli Praveen (BAPSA) - 483 votes
Vikas Yadav (NSUI) - 281 votes
11:16 (IST)
So far, 3587 votes have been counted
Till now, 3,587 votes have been counted out of the more than 5,000 votes polled. So far, the Left alliance (SFI-AISA-AISF-DSF) is leading on all central panel posts.
11:13 (IST)
Left alliance still leading on presidential post
As per the latest update, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji is ahead of ABVP in the presidential run with 1,457 votes, while the latter has only 663 votes.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
11:11 (IST)
AISA leaders claims 10-15 students from Left alliance were injured in Saturday's violence
All India Students Association,leader, Sandeep Saurav claimed that around 10-15 students, who belonged to Left alliance, got injured in the violence on Saturday and Friday. They were taken to nearby hospitals of JNU campus.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
11:04 (IST)
Voted for NSUI as they raised attendance, reservation issue, says JNU student
Vishal Anand, MA 2nd year student, says he voted for NSUI because they raised attendance and reservation issue and also agitated a lot for that. The Left union was not able to make up to the promises they made last year such as they did not make any effort to provide safe drinking water, and didn't address the compulsory attendance issue.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
10:47 (IST)
Students' trust helping us give a tough fight to Left, says ABVP
National Media Convenor of ABVP, Monika Chaudhary, stated that "The information we have received is that the Left is now leading and ABVP is in second position. But we are glad that students are trusting us, that's why we were leading the elections earlier for a very long time. We are still giving a tough fight to Left alliance. And waiting for the results."
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
10:38 (IST)
No police personnel present outside counting centre
No police personnel are present outside the counting centre. Guards of the campus have been handed over the duty to maintain law and order. This comes after some supporters barged into the counting centre on Saturday.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
10:33 (IST)
Latest tally for Vice President's post
10:27 (IST)
Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance in lead
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
ABVP confident of winning JNUSU election
Abijeet Dwivedi, ABVP chief campaign coordinator says that the party is confident of winning the election. "If we win today, will fight for removal of compulsory attendance, improve basic amenities," he said.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
10:09 (IST)
Electoral fight between Left alliance and ABVP
According to figures available, the Left and the ABVP are locked in a close fight on the central panel posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary with the Left leading the ABVP on all the posts.
09:46 (IST)
BAPSA is voice of students from oppressed classes on JNU campus, says candidate
The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association's (BAPSA) presidential candidate, Thallapelli Praveen, said his party represents the voice of students from the oppressed classes on the campus. Praveen asked students to think beyond the left and right binary.
"The Left parties say that the BAPSA should not be voted for, otherwise the ABVP will come. The ABVP is alive and among us, and that is the contribution of Left politics on campus. Don't get caught in the banner of left and right politics, and work for the oppressed," he said.
09:39 (IST)
RJD student wing nominates candidate for first time
The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has fielded a candidate for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Its candidate Jayant Kumar, much like the Congress-affiliated NSUI's nominee, Vikas Yadav, attacked the Centre over reducing funding for higher education, and lowering the number of seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and scuttling with its reservation policy.
09:32 (IST)
ABVP 'promises' to fix JNU hostels
During the presidential debate, Left alliance candidate N Sai Balaji said, "Demonetisation was a failure, there are no jobs as promised and there is a constant attack on higher education...The year started with the violence of Bhima Koregaon and we recently saw the arrests of activists and academics. This government is employing intimidating tactics. Here, the V-C is destroying the university, which the students have to reclaim," he said.
09:20 (IST)
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
09:18 (IST)
Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post
09:16 (IST)
Latest vote count for Vice President's post: Left alliance leading here as well
With inputs from Rahul Satija/101Reporters
09:01 (IST)
Latest tally for President's post: Left alliance leading
08:58 (IST)
Garbage strewn outside counting centre despite presence of dustbins
A huge amount of garbage remains scattered outside the counting centre where students were waiting for the results. This is despite many dustbins placed around the campus.
A common pattern noticed across the Delhi University and JNU student elections was the mass wastage of paper. While comparatively there was less usage and wastage in JNU, thousands of sheets of paper lay scattered across the ground. This, despite designated cardboard boxes being placed around the campus to collect pamphlets for recycling.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
08:46 (IST)
Like counting, campaign trail was also heated during JNUSU polls
08:39 (IST)
ABVP blames Left alliance for yesterday's violence
Nidhi Tripathi, last year's presidential candidate from ABVP, accused the Left alliance of indulging in violence. She said, "Supporters of the Left Union threw the barricade outside the SIS counting centre. Due to the chaos they created, a security guard got hurt on his leg. And the ABVP supporters helped him in getting the proper medical facilities." She also alleged the election committee was biased against the ABVP.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
08:34 (IST)
Latest tally for Joint Secretary's post
08:33 (IST)
Latest vote tally for General Secretary's post