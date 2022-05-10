J&K: Mehbooba Mufti slams Manoj Sinha for performing puja at ASI protected site

She said the 'governance in J-K had been reduced to acts of puja and oppressing people into silence'

Anantnag: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Central government after L-G Manoj Sinha was found violating rules to perform puja at an ASI protected site in the Union Territory.

"So, for distraction, people are being sent behind Muslims. It includes mosques, the Taj Mahal and others. Instead of getting back money from the people who escaped the country after looting it, they want to contort the properties built during the Mughal era," said Mufti, adding that people of all faiths live in Kashmir harmoniously.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP govt is unable to provide jobs to people. Inflation is rising, and the assets of our country are being sold. Our country is behind even Bangladesh, Pakistan & Nepal as far as poverty is concerned. They have nothing to offer to people," said Mufti.

She slammed L-G Manoj Sinha on Twitter saying the "governance in J-K had been reduced to acts of puja and oppressing people into silence".

Mufti wrote on Twitter, "While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja and oppressing people into silence".

He participated in 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja' at the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag. "Today participated in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag. Truly a divine experience in a godly ambiance," the Office of Lt Governor tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor further said that the government is committed to protecting and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance. A special Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja was held at the famous Martand Sun temple at Mattan in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir in which Hindu priests of different states of the country participated.

The Martand Sun temple is a Hindu temple located near the city of Anantnag in South Kashmir. It dates back to the eighth century AD and was dedicated to Surya, the chief solar deity in Hinduism. Surya is also known by the Sanskrit -language synonym Martand. It is worth mentioning that after a very long time this type of special pooja was held at this temple.

