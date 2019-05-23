Co-presented by


J&K Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: PDP Facing a Rout As NC Leads in All 3 Seats in Kashmir, BJP Strengthens Grip on Jammu

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:13:23 IST pollpedia

Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 18,10,449 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,63,317

Male electors: 9,47,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbirsingh Pura, Suchet Garh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kala kote, Surankote, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Vishnu Dutt Sarma was elected MP from this constituency. In 2004, the seat went to Madan Lal Sharma from Congress who beat Nirmal Singh from BJP by merely 17,000 votes. Sharma was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jugal Kishore won the election in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency consists of four border districts-- Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch. According to Census 2011, Jammu has a population of 15,29,958. Residents, particularly of the border areas, often suffer shelling and firing. It is one of the more developed constituencies of the state with 50 percent of the population living in urban areas. Almost 25 percent of the population belong to the scheduled castes.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:13:23 IST

