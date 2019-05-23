J&K Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: PDP Facing a Rout As NC Leads in All 3 Seats in Kashmir, BJP Strengthens Grip on Jammu

Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 18,10,449 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,63,317

Male electors: 9,47,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbirsingh Pura, Suchet Garh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kala kote, Surankote, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Vishnu Dutt Sarma was elected MP from this constituency. In 2004, the seat went to Madan Lal Sharma from Congress who beat Nirmal Singh from BJP by merely 17,000 votes. Sharma was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jugal Kishore won the election in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency consists of four border districts-- Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch. According to Census 2011, Jammu has a population of 15,29,958. Residents, particularly of the border areas, often suffer shelling and firing. It is one of the more developed constituencies of the state with 50 percent of the population living in urban areas. Almost 25 percent of the population belong to the scheduled castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.