J&K governor defends statement asking militants to target those looting state, says he reacted in a 'fit of anger'

Reacting to criticism over his statement, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he was frustrated over the rampant corruption in the state and whatever he said was in a "fit of anger".

Speaking at a tourism function on Sunday, Malik had reportedly asked militants to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and rather target "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years", inviting the ire of politicians. National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had said the governor should check his own reputation in Delhi while state Congress chief GA Mir had said the governor's statement does not behove the constitutional position occupied by Malik.

On Monday, Malik hit back at Abdullah, reportedly saying that he is "political juvenile tweeting on everything." "See the reactions to his tweets and you will find out," he added. The governor also told ANI that he should not have made such a comment but that he stood by his personal feeling about rampant corruption in the state.