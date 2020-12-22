J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Gupkar Alliance leading in 48 seats in Kashmir valley, BJP in two

J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Of the 76 leads in Kashmir Valley, the People's Alliance is ahead in 48 seats (NC 21, PDP 16, PC 5, CPIM 4, People's Movement 2) while Independents are leading on 16 seats

Auto refresh feeds

Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway. The eight-phased election began on 28 November and ended on 19 December.

The fate of nearly 4,181 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Tuesday.

The J&K administration has also amended the J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, to provide for establishment of elected District Development Councils in J&K.

The District Development Councils (DDCs) are set to become a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir. A legislation to this effect was brought in by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 16 October through an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This structure will include a DDC and a District Planning Committee (DPC).

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has a slim lead over the BJP in the first District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was scrapped and it was downgraded to a Union Territory.

The Gupkar alliance was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available. The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (two), PTI reported.

The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (two).

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - an alliance of seven political parties including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party - was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available.

As per News18 , the BJP is currently leading in 6 and Congress leading in one seat in Jammu district, while independent candidate Bilkees Jan won Zainporan Shopian seat.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said the administration will not allow any victory rally or procession at the venue of the counting site. "Outside the counting venue, the victory rallies or processions will be allowed only with the prior permission of the administration so that adequate security arrangements are put in place to avoid any untoward incident," she added.

BJP is leading on two seats, Congress in five and Apni Party on three seats.

Of the 76 leads in Kashmir Valley, the People's Alliance is ahead in 48 seats (NC 21, PDP 16, PC 5, CPIM 4, People's Movement 2) while Independents are leading on 16 seats.

Returning officer Muzaffar Ahmad Hurrah informed that there were directions from Election Commission of India that votes for this constituency should not be counted till further communication as one candidate who is in fray belongs to Muzaffarabad Pakistan.

Counting of votes in Drugmulla territorial constituency of Kupwara has been stopped. Somia Sadaf, originally a resident of Muzaffarabad, who came to the Valley with her militant husband under the rehabilitation policy, is contesting the elections from Drugmulla.

Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway. The eight-phased election began on 28 November and ended on 19 December.

Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. pic.twitter.com/li1S54vJaI

The fate of nearly 4,181 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Tuesday.

The J&K administration has also amended the J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, to provide for establishment of elected District Development Councils in J&K.

The District Development Councils (DDCs) are set to become a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir. A legislation to this effect was brought in by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 16 October through an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This structure will include a DDC and a District Planning Committee (DPC).

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has a slim lead over the BJP in the first District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was scrapped and it was downgraded to a Union Territory.

The Gupkar alliance was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available. The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (two), PTI reported.

The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (two).

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - an alliance of seven political parties including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party - was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available.

As per News18 , the BJP is currently leading in 6 and Congress leading in one seat in Jammu district, while independent candidate Bilkees Jan won Zainporan Shopian seat.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said the administration will not allow any victory rally or procession at the venue of the counting site. "Outside the counting venue, the victory rallies or processions will be allowed only with the prior permission of the administration so that adequate security arrangements are put in place to avoid any untoward incident," she added.

BJP is leading on two seats, Congress in five and Apni Party on three seats.

Of the 76 leads in Kashmir Valley, the People's Alliance is ahead in 48 seats (NC 21, PDP 16, PC 5, CPIM 4, People's Movement 2) while Independents are leading on 16 seats.

Returning officer Muzaffar Ahmad Hurrah informed that there were directions from Election Commission of India that votes for this constituency should not be counted till further communication as one candidate who is in fray belongs to Muzaffarabad Pakistan.

Counting of votes in Drugmulla territorial constituency of Kupwara has been stopped. Somia Sadaf, originally a resident of Muzaffarabad, who came to the Valley with her militant husband under the rehabilitation policy, is contesting the elections from Drugmulla.

J&K DDC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates: Of the 76 leads in Kashmir Valley, the People's Alliance is ahead in 48 seats (NC 21, PDP 16, PC 5, CPIM 4, People's Movement 2) while Independents are leading on 16 seats.

The Gupkar alliance was leading in 10 of the 25 DDC seats for which trends were available. The BJP was leading in six seats followed by the Apni Party (three) and Congress (two), PTI reported.

Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway. The eight-phased election began on 28 November and ended on 19 December.

The fate of nearly 4,181 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Tuesday.

A day before the counting of votes in the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Monday took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the detention of her party leaders as "out and out Gunda Raj" and accused the BJP of planning to "manipulate" the results.

Officials said the authorities took 20 leaders, including Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar of the PDP, into preventive custody during the day.

Similar action is being taken against mainstream politicians in other districts of Kashmir Valley as well, the officials said.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said three senior leaders of the party - Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar - were "arbitrarily detained".

While Madni and Hussain were detained earlier in the day, Akhtar was taken into custody late in the evening.

Mehbooba said, "Total lawlessness as PDP's Sartaj Madni and Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is 'upar say order'. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out and out Gunda Raj."

Madni, a former deputy speaker of the erstwhile assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, is also Mehbooba's uncle, while Hussain is a former MLA. Both the leaders are from south Kashmir.

In another tweet this evening, Mehbooba said Akhtar was abducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and is being taken to MLA hostel. She added democracy was being murdered in J-K.

The first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in eight phases and authorities have put in place all arrangements for counting of votes on Tuesday.