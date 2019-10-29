Associate Partner

JJP chief responds to Sanjay Raut's 'no Dushyant in Maharashtra' jibe, says his party doesn't indulge in politics of intimidation

Politics Press Trust of India Oct 29, 2019 23:45:13 IST

  • Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had taken a jibe at JJP chief Dushyant Chautal saying, 'There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in the jail', when he was asked about delay in government formation in Maharashtra

  • Responding to the remarks, Dushyant Chautala said, 'It is not our intention to fight others or use politics of intimidation and threats.'

  • The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over the post of the chief minister in Maharashtra as party president Uddhav Thackeray has been insisting on the 50:50 formula on power-sharing

New Delhi: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, saying the JJP did not indulge in politics of intimidation and threats.

File image of Dushyant Chautala. News18

Asked about the delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra despite the BJP-Sena alliance, Raut had said, "There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in the jail."

Responding to the remarks, Chautala said, "It is not our intention to fight others or use politics of intimidation and threats. We want to implement honest politics for the next 5 years.”

Taking a dig at Raut, Dushyant added," It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father has been in jail for six years. He never asked about his well-being. Ajay Chautalaji has not come out before term. Such statements don't add to Sanjayji's stature." Dushyant further said Raut's party had been associated with the BJP for long while his Jannayak Janta Party was formed 11 months ago.

The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over the post of the chief minister in Maharashtra as party president Uddhav Thackeray has been insisting on the 50:50 formula on power-sharing.

