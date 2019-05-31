Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) 2019: BJP's man in J&K retains all berths from previous term, including Development of North East Region

Jitendra Singh took charge on Friday as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, on Friday. He was given the same ministries in the Council of Ministers formed under Narendra Modi's leadership in 2014 as well.

Singh, a first-time MP was given the charge of the high-profile Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions ministry — it has administrative supervision over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Singh won the Udhampur seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and was re-elected from the constituency in the recently concluded 2019 general election.

Having joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009, he the party's national executive member and was the chief spokesperson for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, Kathua District general secretary (Organisation) Inderjit Sharma, and vice-president Narain Dutt Sharma along with other district leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have praised Singh's work citing the development of the Kathua, Bani, Basohli and Billawar have witnessed. They said that the prestigious Ujh Multipurpose Project, which remained hanged for 40 years, got started with the efforts of Singh. The foundation stone for Keediyan-Gadiyal Bidge was also laid down by Singh and also inaugurated by him after its completion in record time.

Before entering politics, Singh was a professor of diabetes and endocrinology, a consultant, clinical practitioner, author of eight books, and a newspaper columnist. He is the ex-chairman for the National Scientific Committee Diabetes and the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India.