Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Jintur profile: Incumbent NCP MLA Vijay Bhambale faces BJP's Meghana Bordikar

Jintur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Parbhani district.

Constituency Name— Jintur

Constituency Number—95

District—Parbhani

Total Electors – 3,50,550



Female Electors – 1,68,876

Male Electors – 1,81,671

Third Gender—3

Reserved —No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Kadam Ramprasad Wamanrao-Bordikar of Congress won this seat with 76,427 votes against Independent candidate Vijay Manikrao Bhamble who netted 75,202 votes. In 2014, Vijay Manikrao Bhamale joined hands with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and won this seat receiving 1,06,912 votes against Congress' Kadam Ramprasad Wamanrao-Bordikar.

In the 2019 election, the BJP has fielded Meghana Deepak Bordikar Sakore against Vijay Manikrao Bhambale of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Demographics: There are many rice mills in this city, and it is also the administrative centre of the district of the same name. It has a population of 4,21,650 people.

