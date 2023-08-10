'Jinke bahi khaate khud ke bigde hue hain...wo hamse hisab liye phirte hain': PM mocks Cong, Oppn in no-trust vote reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday tore into the Congress-led Opposition with his fact-based responses as he spoke in the Lok Sabha, replying to the no-confidence motion moved against his government.

“Jinke bahi khaate khud ke bigde hue hain…wo hamse hisab liye phirte hai’ Those whose own account books are out of order are holding us accountable,” PM Modi attacked the Congress led Opposition.

Intensifying his attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister said, “Some trying to tarnish our image on global stage, but world knows the truth and won’t be misled.”

“We restored India’s old glory on global stage. But some people want to defame the country. The world now knows India”, said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said, “Today data is known as second oil. A serious discussion was needed. But politics was priority for you. Several bills were related ton poor, backwards, Dalits. But opposition had no interest in it. The opposition betrayed the people.”

The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

