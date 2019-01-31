Jind, Ramgarh By Election Results LIVE updates: Congress gets initial lead of 500 votes in Rajasthan Assembly seat

Jind, Ramgarh By Election Results LATEST updates: The Congress has got a lead of over 500 votes. The counting for the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha polls has started under the observation of district election officer Indrajeet Singh. Counting has begun in Jind as well.
Counting for the Jind by-elections will take place on Thursday for which over 70 percent turnout was reported on Monday in the Assembly constituency in Haryana, dubbed as a prestige battle for all four major contenders ahead of parliamentary and Assembly polls.
The ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the by-election. The Congress fielded chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.
The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. Twenty-one candidates including two women are in the fray. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, Jind constituency had registered 75.91 poll percentage.
Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, were eligible to vote and as many as 71 polling booths in rural areas of this constituency and 103 polling booths in urban areas had been set up. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Nearly 3,000 policemen had been put on duty, a senior police official said earlier.
Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The high-stakes election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, counting of votes will also take place on 31 January in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which went to poll on 28 January.
As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election, which could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the 7 December Assembly polls. "Counting will be held at Arts College in Ramgarh on Thursday. There will be a total of 20 rounds starting 8 am amid tight security arrangements," Pankaj Sharma, Returning Officer of Ramgarh, said on Wednesday.
Ramgarh has 2.35 lakh voters that include 1.10 lakh female voters. A victory on the seat will help the Congress touch 100 in the 200-member House, reducing its dependence on support from other non-BJP parties. However, Congress leaders on different occasions have said that the party has support from Independents, the BSP and the RLTP and there is no threat to the government's stability. At present, Congress has 99 MLAs, RLD 1, BJP 73, BSP 6, RLTP 3, CPM and BTP 2 each. Besides, there are 13 Independent MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.
With inputs from PTI
Ramgarh: Congress gets lead of over 500 votes
The votes gathered from EVMs are being counted first.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Counting in Jind starts as well
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Counting begins in Ramgarh
The counting for the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha polls has started under the observation of district election officer Indrajeet Singh.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
INLD candidate alleges only their cadre not being allowed into counting centre
Jind Indian National Lok Dal's Umed Singh has alleged that the police is not allowing his party members to go inside the counting centre.
"Every other party has got two or three members inside the centre but the police is not allowing us and is misbehaving with us," he said.
Video and Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Officials check security arrangements at Jind centre
Jind Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Munish Nagpal, Returning officer and SDM Virendra Sehrawat have reached the counting centre and are looking after the security arrangements.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Jind to have 13 rounds of counting
Picture from the Jind counting centre where security staff has reached and the counting will start at 8. There will be 13 rounds of counting in Jind.
Input by Vijendra/101Reporters
Counting in Jind to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes polled in Jind by-election held on 28 January will be done on Thursday at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind, for which proper security arrangements have been made.
Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
“Cameras have been installed at each gate of the strong room. In many circles, the security personnel and personnel of paramilitary have been deployed, who are giving round the clock duty. The entire campus of Arjun Stadium and outside activities are being monitored with the help of cameras," he said in an official statement.
ANI
Congress' tally will increase to 100 in Rajasthan if it wins in Ramgarh
In Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency, the BSP has fielded former Union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh as the BJP candidate.
If the Congress wins the seat, the party's tally, which at present is 99, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 and the party will remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. In case the ruling party loses, it will have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
Multi-cornered fight in Jind
The election was multi-cornered in Jind in Haryana. All four major contenders in Jind — the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD — have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the bypoll. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.
The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.
Both Jind, Ramgarh saw high voter turnout
A high voter turnout was recorded in both Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituencies on Monday, where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a battle of prestige.
In the Jind Assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at 75.77 percent, while the turnout was 78.9 percent in Ramgarh.
08:14 (IST)
Ramgarh: Congress gets lead of over 500 votes
The votes gathered from EVMs are being counted first.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
08:07 (IST)
Counting in Jind starts as well
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
Counting begins in Ramgarh
The counting for the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha polls has started under the observation of district election officer Indrajeet Singh.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
07:58 (IST)
Watch: Officials open strongroom in Alwar for Ramgarh bypoll counting
Video by Rajendra Sharma, 101Reporters
07:56 (IST)
Members of contesting parties at counting centre in Ramgarh
A view of the counting centre from inside. Party members have reached the centre to see the counting.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
07:53 (IST)
INLD candidate alleges only their cadre not being allowed into counting centre
Jind Indian National Lok Dal's Umed Singh has alleged that the police is not allowing his party members to go inside the counting centre.
"Every other party has got two or three members inside the centre but the police is not allowing us and is misbehaving with us," he said.
Video and Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
07:42 (IST)
Officials check security arrangements at Jind centre
Jind Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Munish Nagpal, Returning officer and SDM Virendra Sehrawat have reached the counting centre and are looking after the security arrangements.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
07:41 (IST)
Jind to have 13 rounds of counting
Picture from the Jind counting centre where security staff has reached and the counting will start at 8. There will be 13 rounds of counting in Jind.
Input by Vijendra/101Reporters
07:39 (IST)
Counting in Jind to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes polled in Jind by-election held on 28 January will be done on Thursday at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind, for which proper security arrangements have been made.
Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
“Cameras have been installed at each gate of the strong room. In many circles, the security personnel and personnel of paramilitary have been deployed, who are giving round the clock duty. The entire campus of Arjun Stadium and outside activities are being monitored with the help of cameras," he said in an official statement.
ANI
07:39 (IST)
07:30 (IST)
Congress' tally will increase to 100 in Rajasthan if it wins in Ramgarh
In Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency, the BSP has fielded former Union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh as the BJP candidate.
If the Congress wins the seat, the party's tally, which at present is 99, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 and the party will remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. In case the ruling party loses, it will have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
07:28 (IST)
Multi-cornered fight in Jind
The election was multi-cornered in Jind in Haryana. All four major contenders in Jind — the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD — have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the bypoll. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.
The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.
07:25 (IST)
Both Jind, Ramgarh saw high voter turnout
A high voter turnout was recorded in both Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituencies on Monday, where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a battle of prestige.
In the Jind Assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at 75.77 percent, while the turnout was 78.9 percent in Ramgarh.