Jind, Ramgarh Assembly By Election Result 2019 LIVE: JJP's Digvijay Chautala leads with 7,892 votes in Haryana seat; BJP second with 6,554

Jind, Ramgarh Assembly By Election Result 2019 LATEST updates: After the second round of counting in Jind, the JJP is leading with 7,892 votes, while the BJP has got 6,554 votes. Meanwhile, the Congress is maintaining lead by a margin of over 9,000 votes in Ramgarh.

ten rounds of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has polled 46,956 votes, while the BJP has got 37,236 votes. Meanwhile, the JJP is leading in Jind.

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Jind by-election held on 28 January started at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. The counting on each table is being carried out by a supervisor and a counting assistant.

Over 75.77 per cent voting was recorded in Jind by-poll, where the key contenders were Digvijay Singh Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress, also a sitting MLA from Kaithal, BJP’s Krishan Midha, and INLD’s Umed Singh Redhu. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Midha, father of Krishna Midha. (ANI)

The counting for the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha polls has started under the observation of district election officer Indrajeet Singh. Counting has begun in Jind as well.

Counting for the Jind by-elections will take place on Thursday for which over 70 percent turnout was reported on Monday in the Assembly constituency in Haryana, dubbed as a prestige battle for all four major contenders ahead of parliamentary and Assembly polls.

The ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the by-election. The Congress fielded chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.

The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. Twenty-one candidates including two women are in the fray. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, Jind constituency had registered 75.91 poll percentage.

Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, were eligible to vote and as many as 71 polling booths in rural areas of this constituency and 103 polling booths in urban areas had been set up. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Nearly 3,000 policemen had been put on duty, a senior police official said earlier.

Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The high-stakes election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, counting of votes will also take place on 31 January in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which went to poll on 28 January.

As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election, which could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the 7 December Assembly polls. "Counting will be held at Arts College in Ramgarh on Thursday. There will be a total of 20 rounds starting 8 am amid tight security arrangements," Pankaj Sharma, Returning Officer of Ramgarh, said on Wednesday.

Ramgarh has 2.35 lakh voters that include 1.10 lakh female voters. A victory on the seat will help the Congress touch 100 in the 200-member House, reducing its dependence on support from other non-BJP parties. However, Congress leaders on different occasions have said that the party has support from Independents, the BSP and the RLTP and there is no threat to the government's stability. At present, Congress has 99 MLAs, RLD 1, BJP 73, BSP 6, RLTP 3, CPM and BTP 2 each. Besides, there are 13 Independent MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

With inputs from PTI

