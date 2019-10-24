Jind Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jind Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 1,83,569

Female electors: 85,467

Male electors: 98,101

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress candidate Mange Ram Gupta won in the 2000 and 2005 Assembly election by beating INLD candidates Gulshan Lal and Surender Singh, respectively. However, in the following elections in 2009, Gupta lost to INLD’s Hari Chand Middha by a considerably large margin. Middha won again in the 2014 elections by securing 31,631 votes while the BJP candidate Surinder Singh Barwala received 29,374 votes. Recently, by-elections were held in Jind in 2019 after the untimely death of Middha in August 2018. BJP’s Krishan Middha won with a considerable margin.

Vijender Redhu from INLD, Sumer Singh Jangra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Anshul Singla from Congress and Krishan Midda from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: With numerous growing industries, Jind is also home to many temples. Its sex ratio is considerably lower than the national average of 940.

