Jignesh Mevani meets Mamata Banerjee, urges her to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls together to fight BJP

Kolkata: Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday called on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and urged all "pro-poor progressive forces" to keep aside their ideological differences and come together to battle the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

"All pro-poor progressive forces, pro-Constitution and pro-democracy forces must come together keeping their ideological and other differences aside against the fascist BJP government. That's the only thing that can save us," Mevani told mediapersons after the meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

He termed the Narendra Modi government at the centre as "fascist".

However, asked about the meeting with Banerjee, Mevani said "It's a courtesy call".

Mevani said the purpose of his visit to Bengal was to meet tribals and Dalits.