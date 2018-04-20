You are here:
Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results LIVE updates: Recount votes, demand Congress workers protesting in Chirkunda

Apr 20, 2018
  • 11:34 (IST)

    BJP candidate Kamal Gupta wins chairman post in Mihijam Nagar Parishad, Congress' Shanti Devi bags deputy chairman’s post, reports Financial Express

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Congress supporters protest in Dhanbad

    According to reports, several Congress supporters are protesting to demand recounting of votes in Chirkunda nagar parishad in Dhanbad. BJP candidate has already won the chairman’s post.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    JMM candidate Doma Minj wins Deputy Chairman seat in Chaibasa nagar parishad by 179 votes, reports News18 Hindi

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Candidates from BJP, Congress, JMM, AJSU in fray for posts of Ranchi mayor and deputy mayor

    All the key parties in the area, including BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), have fielded their candidates for the post of Ranchi mayor and deputy mayor.

    Outgoing Ranchi mayor Asha Lakra and deputy mayor Sanjiv Vijaybargia are contesting on BJP tickets.

    IANS

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Counting underway in Jharkhand municipal election polls

    The counting of votes for the seven municipal bodies and 31 nagar parishads began at 8 am and the results are set to be out by afternoon.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    BJP's Sampa Saha wins Chairman position in Pakur, reports Zee News

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Polls being held on party basis for Ranchi mayor, deputy mayor for the first time

    It is the first time that the elections for the post of the mayor and deputy mayor are taking place on a party basis in Ranchi. All the key parties in the area have fielded their candidates for the two posts. 

Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results LIVE updates: According to reports, several Congress supporters are protesting to demand recounting of votes in Chirkunda nagar parishad polls in Dhanbad.

The results of the Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018 will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes for the seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads began at 8 am and the results are set to be out by afternoon.

A total of 52.23 percent voting was recorded on Monday for seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads in Jharkhand, an election official said.

Jharkhand state election commissioner NN Pandey said the polling was by and large peaceful and was held between 7 am and 5 pm amid tight security.

At a few places, there were reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines.

The voting percentage for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was 49.3 percent, compared to only 34.13 percent last time.

The higher turnout of voters was due to the fact that elections were held on party lines for the first time in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and others have fielded candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 11:34 AM

