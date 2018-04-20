Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results LIVE updates: AJSU's Raj Kumar Mehta has bagged the post of chairman of Domchanch Nagar Panchayat, while BJP candidate Vinod Srivastava has bagged the mayor post of Adityapur Municipal Corporation.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading for the mayoral post in Ranchi. The BJP has won the mayor and deputy mayor posts in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, while it has been trailing for the mayor post in Ranchi. According to reports, several Congress supporters are protesting to demand recounting of votes in Chirkunda nagar parishad polls in Dhanbad.

The results of the Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018 will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes for the seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads began at 8 am and the results are set to be out by afternoon.

A total of 52.23 percent voting was recorded on Monday for seven municipal bodies and 31 Nagar Parishads in Jharkhand, an election official said.

Jharkhand state election commissioner NN Pandey said the polling was by and large peaceful and was held between 7 am and 5 pm amid tight security.

At a few places, there were reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines.

The voting percentage for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was 49.3 percent, compared to only 34.13 percent last time.

The higher turnout of voters was due to the fact that elections were held on party lines for the first time in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and others have fielded candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.