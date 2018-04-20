Jharkhand municipal election 2018: BJP's Asha Lakra elected Ranchi mayor, Sanjeev Vijayavargiya becomes deputy mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Lakra won the post of mayor in Ranchi Municipal Corporation on Friday in the Jharkhand municipal election and party's Sanjeev Vijayavargiya has been elected as the Ranchi deputy mayor.

After the win, Lakra said that improving Ranchi would be a priority in her term. "The work that was not done during the previous tenure, it will be completed," News18 Hindi quoted her as saying.

BJP's Vinod Srivastava bagged the post of mayor of Adityapur Municipal Corporation, reported The Financial Express.

A total of 52.23 percent voting was recorded on Monday for seven municipal bodies and 31 nagar parishads in Jharkhand, an election official told IANS. Jharkhand State Election Commissioner NN Pandey said the polling was by and large peaceful and was held between 7 am and 5 pm amid tight security.

At a few places, there were reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The voting percentage for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was 49.3, compared with only 34.13 percent last time.

The higher turnout of voters was due to the fact that elections were held on party lines for the first time in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and others have fielded candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

