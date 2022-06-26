Jharkhand Mandar Assembly bypolls: Congress’s Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins by over 23,000 votes

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of the Congress candidate's father Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case

In Jharkhand's Mandar Assembly seat, Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Gangotri Kujur by more than 23,ooo votes. The formal announcement of Shilpi Neha Tirkey's victory is yet to be made.

Shilpi Neha Tirkey got a total of 94,489 votes, while Gangotri Kujur, who came second, got 71,202 votes. A total of 14 candidates were in the fray in the Mandar assembly by-election.

Over 61 per cent of the total 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on 23 June. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of the Congress candidate's father Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on 28 March sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment.

Although there are 14 candidates in the fray, the battle, primarily, was among three candidates. The Congress has fielded Bandhu Tirkey's daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan was backed by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

