Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: In 2014 elections, Louis Marandi defeated Hemant Soren, one of the key candidates in 2019 polls

Exit poll results of Jharkhand Assembly election will be released by various news channels today (Friday) at 6 pm after polls close for the final phase of voting.

Voting for the final phase of the five-phase Assembly election took place in 16 constituencies in Jharkhand. Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December. Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday. A total of 62.65 percent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.

Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in these Assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling, Election Commission officials said.

Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm on Friday in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7 am and 5 pm, officials said.

In the final round of elections, the fates of two Jharkhand ministers and former chief minister Hemant Soren will be decided. Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough battle from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait.

State Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of BJP is contesting from Sarath.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Shibu Soren and his son, Hemant Soren, canvassed for party candidates.

The JMM re-nominated its sitting MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of the party president, from Jama seat. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur.

BJP has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies respectively while the saffron party nominated former minister Satyanand Jha from Nalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president JP Nadda and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region.

Congress general cecretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Of 81 Assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between 30 November and 16 December.

