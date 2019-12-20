Jharkhand Election Exit Poll Results 2019: Congress-JMM-RJD combine to storm to power, predicts India Today-Axis My India; C-Voter projects hung Assembly

Exit poll predictions for the Jharkhand Assembly elections have been mixed with one predicting a hung Assembly while the other predicting a clear majority for the Congress-JMM-RJD Grand Alliance. Only two exit polls were announced on Monday with both pollsters predicting a poor show by the BJP in comparison to their 2014 tally in the 81 Assembly seats.

Polling in Jharkhand was held in five phases from 30 November to 20 December. Final election results will be announced on 23 December (Monday).

A poll of polls, however, predicts that the JMM-led alliance may just fall short of a majority making the other regional parties, including the Babulal Marandi-led JVM(P), AJSU and other parties, as well as Independents and others as kingmakers.

Pollsters BJP JMM-Congress-RJD JVM(P) Others IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll 28-36 31-39 1-4 11 India Today-Axis My Poll 22-32 38-50 2-4 7-12 Poll of polls 29 39 3 10

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is likely to form government in the state with wins in anywhere from 38 to 50 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to face a major drubbing with wins in 22-32 seats. Among the other local parties, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is predicted to win 3-5 seats, whereas the JVM-P is expected to win 2-4 seats, while 4-7 seats are likely to be divided among others.

It is important to note that most of the BJP allies, including AJSU, LJP, JD(U) contested the election alone.

The IANS-C-Voter-ABP Exit Poll, on the other hand, predicted a hung Assembly in Jharkhand. The pollster said that while the JMM-led Opposition alliance is expected to win 31-39 seats, the BJP may bag 28-36 seats. The JVM-P is expected to win 1-4 seats while others, including, AJSU are expected to win 11 seats.

The other pollsters have not yet released their predictions for Jharkhand Assembly election.

Polling in the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election has ended with 16 Assembly constituencies voting on Friday, bringing an end to the multi-phased Vidhan Sabha polls.

FOLLOW THE JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2019 NEWS UPDATES HERE

Out of 81 assembly seats in the states, elections had concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases — between 30 November and 16 December. Though exact details of how polling went in the five phases are yet to be disclosed, poling was 64.71 percent in phase one, 65.15 percent in phase two, 61.11 percent in phase three and 63.20 percent in phase four and 71.18 percent in phase five till 6 pm.

Counting has been scheduled on 23 December.

Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, as people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths. In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, the officials said.

The seats that went to polls are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.

Altogether 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third-gender voters, were found eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, BJP's working president JP Nadda and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das were among the BJP leaders who campaigned in the Santhal Pargana region.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the party leaders who appealed to the people to vote for the opposition alliance of Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.