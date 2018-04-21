You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das flays Congress for impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, says party is frustrated

Politics PTI Apr 21, 2018 09:42:17 IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Friday criticised the Congress for bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Raghubar Das. PTI.

File image of Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das. PTI

"On behalf of the 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand, we admonish this act of the Congress.... The Congress is in desperation and frustration," Das said.

Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Friday initiated an unprecedented step to impeach the Chief Justice, moving a notice accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority.

Levelling five specific allegations, leaders of the Opposition parties met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and handed over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired.

The Congress is bound to fail in its "malafide effort", Das added.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 09:42 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores