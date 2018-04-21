Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das flays Congress for impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, says party is frustrated

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Friday criticised the Congress for bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"On behalf of the 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand, we admonish this act of the Congress.... The Congress is in desperation and frustration," Das said.

Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Friday initiated an unprecedented step to impeach the Chief Justice, moving a notice accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority.

Levelling five specific allegations, leaders of the Opposition parties met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and handed over the notice of impeachment bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired.

The Congress is bound to fail in its "malafide effort", Das added.