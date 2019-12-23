Jharkhand Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; BJP faces uphill task as exit polls favour JMM-led alliance

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Latest Counting and Updates: The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from 30 November to 20 December, will begin at 8 am on Monday.

The Jharkhand Assembly Election Results will be announced on 23 December, when counting for the 81 seats which polled in five phases from 30 November to 20 December will hold.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU contested the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) also contested the polls solo.

The Opposition Grand Alliance led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and which includes Congress and RJD, however, is hoping to unseat the BJP. And two of the three exit polls have favoured the JMM-led alliance.

Times Now and India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted that the Opposition alliance is likely to storm to power while the ruling BJP is expected to be restricted to just 30 seats. However, the IANS-CVoter-ABVP exit poll predicted a hung Assembly, in which case smaller parties like the JVM(P), AJSU and Independent candidates are likely to play kingmakers in the tribal state. It is important to note that most of the BJP allies, including AJSU, LJP, JD(U) contested the election alone.

A poll of polls, however, predicted that the JMM-led alliance may just clear the halfway mark.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

According to the Election Commission, the approximate voter Turnout for all 81 ACs across all phases of Jharkhand is 65.17 percent, which is less than the final voter turnout of 66.53 percent registered in the 2014 election.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters. The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803. After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly was held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

