Jharkhand Assembly Election, Ramgarh profile: BJP's Ranajay Kumar to take on Congress' Mamta Devi

Ramgarh Assembly Elections 2019 | The constituency of Ramgarh, located in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December. Ramgarh was made a district on 12 September 2007. It was carved out of erstwhile Hazaribagh District. Ramgarh lies at the heart of the Jharkhand State.

This seat is a mining, industrial and cultural hub with the famous Maa Chhinnamasta Temple.

For the upcoming election, BJP has contested party MLA Rananjay Kumar. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Mamta Devi's name from the Ramgarh seat, a party statement said. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls on 30 November in over five phases. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 23

Total population: 3,13,021

Males: 1,64,227

Females: 1,48,792

Third gender: 2

Polling stations: 295

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70%

Major parties in the fray: Congress, RJD, BSP are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: This seat is currently held by Chandra Prakash Choudhary of AJSUP. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he beat Congress' Shahzada Anwar. Chandra Prakash Choudhary got 49.06 percent of the votes.

In 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party's MD Moin Uddin Ahmad is up against Congress' Mamta Devi from this seat. Ambedkarite Party of India is also contesting its candiadate Amit Kumar from this seat

