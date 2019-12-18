Jharkhand Assembly Election, Pakur profile: Incumbent MLA Alamgir Alam to take on AJSU's Akil Akhtar

Pakur Assembly Election 2019 | The Pakur Assembly seat is one of the six seats held by the Congress in Jharkhand. The Assembly constituency which goes to polls on 20 December is set to witness contest between Congress' Alamgir Alam, AJSU's Akil Akhtar and BJP's Veni Prasad Gupta.

Demography: The Pakur seat lies in the Pakur district and is a part of the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 Census, over 42 percent o the population in the district belongs to the Scheduled tribes (ST). Pakur district is home to the Santhal and Paharia tribes. Bengali, Hindi , Santhali, Paharia are the main languages spoken in the district.

According to the 2011 Census, the sex ratio in the district is 989 while the literacy rate is 48.82 percent. The district consists of six blocks. The Pakur Assembly constituency lies near the West Bengal border and has a considerable minority population.

The region is well known for its black stone, which is also exported to neighboring Bangladesh.

Constituency number: 5

Total electors (As of 2014) : 2,91,418

Male: 1,47,749

Female: 1,43,669

Transgender: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 80 percent

Polling stations: 314

Major parties in the fray: Congress, AJSU, JVM, BJP, TMC, CPM, Shiv Sena, LJP

Results in the last three Assembly Elections:

Pakur is currently represented by Congress' Alamgir Alam, who defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Akil Akhtar in 2014. Alam and Akhtar were the main contestants in the fray in 2009 as well. In the 2009 elections, Akhtar had defeated incumbent Alam by over 5000 votes. In the 2004 elections, Alam had defeated BJP's Beni Prasad by a margin of more than 25,000 votes.

This year, the incumbent MLA Alam will contest against Akhtar, who is fighting the elections on an AJSU ticket. Qamruddin Ansari (JVMP), Asraful Sheikh (TMC), Veni Prasad Gupta (BJP), Md Iqbal (CPM) and Sakir Ahmad (LJP) are the other candidates in the fray.

Sixteen Assembly constituencies are set to vote in the last phase of polling on 20 December. The counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly elections will take place on the 23 December.

The state is ruled by the BJP (37 seats) in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which has five seats. However,the BJP is seeking to come to power on its own after after NDA allies, including Janata Dal United (JDU) and AJSU decided to part ways with the saffron party.

The BJP faces tough contest from the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JMM. The alliance has rallied been Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate.

JMM will contest on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats.

