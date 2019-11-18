Jharkhand Assembly Election, Nirsa profile: BJP hopes to wrest constituency from Marxist co-ordination's Arup Chatterjee

Nirsa Assembly Elections 2019 | The Nirsa Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 16 December along with 14 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Nirsa is part of the Dhanbad parliamentary seat.

Results in the last three elections

Nirsa Assembly seat is currently held by Marxist Co-ordination's Arup Chatterjee, who won the seat in the 2014 Assembly election by defeating BJP's Ganesh Mishra with a thin margin of just above 600 votes. Chatterjee had won the seat in 2009 as well by defeating BJP's Ashok Kumar Mandal. His vote margin, however, was considerably higher at over 35,000 in the 2009 election. In 2005, Aparna Sengupta of the AIFB had won the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

Demography

According to Dhanbad district's official website, Nirsa is famous for its industries especially hard coke plants based on coal mines. The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Panchet are two very important Hydel Power Plants situated in this block. Nirsa is situated on the border of Bengal and Jharkhand, due to which the lifestyle in the administrative block appears to be an amalgamation of Jharkhand and Bengal culture. Majority of the population either works in coal mining and related industries or is involved in farming.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 2,94,847

Male: 1,57,444

Female: 1,37,403

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 68.2 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

