Jharkhand Assembly Election, Manoharpur profile: JMM's Joba Majhi seeks second consecutive term, faces old rival BJP's Gurcharan Nayak

Manoharpur Assembly Elections 2019 | Located in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the Manoharpur constituency is likely to see a tough battle between known rivals JMM's Jobha Majhi and BJP's Gurcharan Nayak.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is presently represented by Majhi. According to a report in The Telegraph, the constituency earlier had a heavy Maoist presence, and now faces the challenges of unemployment and migration.

The constituency of Manoharpur is one of the 20 constituencies that will vote in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 7 December.

Results in previous three elections:

In 2005, Majhi had won from the constituency, but in 2009, Gurcharan Nayak was the winner. In 2014, Majhi wrested the seat back from the BJP.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 55

Voter turnout in last Assembly election: 68 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 Service Voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December. The first phase of polling concluded in 13 seats in on 30 November.

