Jharkhand Assembly Election, Kolebira (ST) profile: Congress pins hope on Naman Bixal Kongari to retain seat it won after 15 years

Kolebira (ST) Assembly Elections 2019 | A block in the Simdega district of Jharkhand, the Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency is bordered by the Palkot block to the north, Jaldega block to the south, Basia block to the east and Simdega block to the west. Part of the Khunti Lok Sabha constituency, it is located in the South Chotanagpur division of the state.

The Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency covers the areas under Kolebira, Thethaitangar and Bolba police stations in Simdega subdivision.

The Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency will vote on 7 December 2019, which is the second phase of the five-phase voting schedule in the state. The results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election will be known on 23 December 2019. The date of issue of gazette notification for the second phase of polling was on 11 November and the last date for making nominations was on 18 November. Amrendra Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the returning officer of the Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency to oversee the election process.

In the 18-19 age group, there are 2,386 male and 2,320 female voters making it a total of 4,706, who are first-time voters.

The present term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Counting of votes to the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will take place on 23 December.

Following is a brief description of Kolebira (ST) Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 71

Total electors: 1,96,329

Female electors: 97,913

Male electors: 98,416

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: For Scheduled Tribe

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Kolebira (ST) Assembly Elections 2019: While the Jharkhand Party (JKP) has expressed faith in Irene Ekka, Congress has reposed its faith on sitting MLA Naman Bixal Kongari. Sujan Jojo will fight the polls for the BJP. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Sangil Party has nominated Anil Kandulna while Deepak Kerketta will represent Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik). Candidates Pyara, Shivchan Manjhi David Pawan Kerketta are fighting as Independents. Surendra Singh is contesting on behalf of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In 2005, Enos Ekka of the JKP won the election by 4,286 (4.32 percent of the total valid votes) votes pocketing 34,067 votes in his kitty. He defeated Theodore Kiro of the Congress who received 29,781 votes. In 2009, Anosh Ekka of the JKP won the election again by 7,502 (7.51 percent of the total valid votes) votes pocketing 28,834 votes in his kitty. He defeated Mahendra Bhagat of the BJP who received 21,332 votes. In 2014, Anosh Ekka of the JKP won the election by 17,143 (14.25 percent of the total valid votes) votes pocketing 48,978 votes in his kitty. He defeated Manoj Nagesiya of the BJP who received 31,835 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Naman Viksal Kongadi won the by-election to Kolebira with a margin of 9,658 votes. The Congress had won the seat for the first time in 15 years.

