Jharkhand Assembly Election, Kanke profile: In SC seat, BJP benches incumbent MLA for ex-JMM candidate against Congress challenger

Kanke Assembly Elections 2019 | The Kanke Assembly constituency goes to polls on 12 December, along with 16 other constituencies, in the third phase of the Jharkhand election.

Results in past three elections

In 2014, BJP's Jitu Charan Ram brushed off the Indian National Congress' Suresh Kumar Baitha. Ram got 1,15,702 votes compared with Baitha's 55,898 votes to win this Scheduled Caste reserved seat.

In 2009, the BJP's Ram Chander Baitha defeated the Congress' Suresh Kumar Baitha. The margin of victory was a comfortable one, with Ram Chander getting 45,245 votes and Suresh getting 40,674 votes.

In 2005, BJP's Ram Chander Baitha turned away the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Samari Lal. Ram Chander Baitha received 61,502 votes compared to Lal's 46,443 votes.

Demography

Kanke falls under Ranchi district. Kanke has a large water reservoir called Kanke Dam, which is used to supply water to Ranchi city. The Kanke Mental Asylum (one of the largest in India) and Central Institute of Psychiatry (formerly known as European Mental Hospital) was started by the British who thought that the cooler climate of Ranchi would be salubrious to mental health. Birsa Agricultural University, Institute for Coal Management, Birsa Veterinary Institute, and few other institutions are also located in Kanke.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 3,47,392

Male: 1,84,117

Female: 1,63,275

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 59 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP has benched incumbent MLA Jitu Charan Ram and instead fielded Samari Lal, who'd contested both in 2009 and 2005 on a JMM ticket.

The Congress, which tied up with the JMM and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal in a pre-poll alliance, is fielding Suresh Kumar Baitha.

