Jharkhand Assembly Election, Jarmundi profile: Non-LWE affected constituency to vote in fifth and final phase of election

Jarmundi Assembly Elections 2019: The Jarmundi Vidhan Sabha constituency falls under the Godda Lok Sabha constituency in Dumka district. In the 2014 election, 1,49,726 votes were registered, reports said, adding that 2866 votes were in favour of NOTA.

As Jarmundi is one of the non-Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies voting in the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, voting will go on till 5 pm on Friday, 20 December.

“Based on the influence and presence of LWE groups in a constituency, we decide if polling in the said constituency will happen till 3 pm or 5 pm. Usually, the polling concludes at 3 pm in the LWE-affected constituencies,” CEO Vinay Kumar Choubey was quoted as saying by reports.

Past election results:

The seat is held by the Congress' Badal Patralekh, after he defeated two-time Independent MLA Harinarayan Ray by a margin of 2,708 votes. in 2014, Ray had contested on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket.

Ray had won the seat in the 2005 and 2009 elections.

Here is some brief information about the constituency:

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 2,26,899

Male: 1,18,515

Female: 1,08,383

Transgender: 1

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 73 percent

Polling stations: 237

With inputs from agencies

