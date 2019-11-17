Jharkhand Assembly Election, Jamshedpur East profile: Raghubar Das seeks sixth term; cabinet minister Saryu Roy to challenge CM as Independent

Jamshedpur East Assembly Elections 2019 | The constituency of Jamshedpur East will arguably be the most keenly-watched Assembly constituency in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, as Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from here.

For the past five terms, the constituency has stood solidly behind Das, who has held this seat since 1995.

However, this time, Das faces a challenge from senior BJP leader Saryu Roy, who said on 17 November that he will contest against Das as an Independent.

The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet said he will contest from the Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) Assembly constituencies. He had won from the Jamshedpur (West) seat in the 2014 polls.

Roy's move comes in the wake of his name not finding a place in the first four lists of 72 candidates declared by the BJP for the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand, which is going to polls in five phases between 30 November 30 and 20 December.

The Congress, on its part, has fielded its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh in the high-profile seat.

"I am ready for the challenge to take on the chief minister. The people of Jharkhand have been duped and I will emerge victorious in this electoral contest," said Vallabh.

Results in previous three elections

Raghubar Das has won the constituency in the past three elections, in 2005, 2009 and 2014. In 2014, he defeated the Congress' Anand Bihari Dubey by a margin of 70,1577 votes.

Demographics

As of 2014, Jamshedpur had 1,581,665 registered voters — 811,632 of them male and 770,033 female. According to the 2011 Census, the city of Jamshedpur had a population of 629,659, but the Jamshedpur Urban Agglomeration had a population of 1,337,131.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 48

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 60 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

With inputs from PTI

