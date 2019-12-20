You are here:
Jharkhand Assembly Election, Jama profile: JMM hopes to retains stronghold; constituency reserved under ST category in Dumka district

Politics FP Research Dec 20, 2019 00:12:44 IST pollpedia

  • The Jama constituency is a JMM stronghold and falls into the Dumka district

  • The seat is currently being held by Sita Soren, a JMM leader, who had retained the seat since 2009 election

  • Dumka MP Sunil Soren had won from the seat in 2005. He had defeated JMM’s Durga Soren with 6,630 more votes

Jama Assembly Elections 2019 | The Jama Vidhan Sabha constituency, reserved under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, is set to vote on Friday in the final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The Jama constituency is a JMM stronghold and falls into the Dumka district.

Representational image. PTI

Results in past elections:

Prior to 2005, JMM and Congress had won from this constituency.

Dumka MP Sunil Soren had won from the seat in 2005. He had defeated the JMM’s Durga Soren with 6,630 more votes.

The seat is currently being held by Sita Soren, a JMM leader. She had won the seat in the 2009 election and again in the 2014 election. In 2014, she had defeated Suresh Murmu by a margin of 2,306 votes.

Here is a brief overview of the Jama Assembly constituency:

Total electors: 3,10,668

Number of male voters: 1,64,528

Number of female voters: 1,46,140

Numbers of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70 percent

Polling stations: 1

Constituency number: 11
Total electors: 2,05,776
Male: 1,02,921
Female: 1,02,855
Transgender: 0
Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 71 percent
Polling stations: 209

With inputs from agencies 

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 00:12:44 IST

