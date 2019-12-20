Jharkhand Assembly Election, Jama profile: JMM hopes to retains stronghold; constituency reserved under ST category in Dumka district

Jama Assembly Elections 2019 | The Jama Vidhan Sabha constituency, reserved under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, is set to vote on Friday in the final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.
The Jama constituency is a JMM stronghold and falls into the Dumka district.
Results in past elections:
Prior to 2005, JMM and Congress had won from this constituency.
Dumka MP Sunil Soren had won from the seat in 2005. He had defeated the JMM’s Durga Soren with 6,630 more votes.
The seat is currently being held by Sita Soren, a JMM leader. She had won the seat in the 2009 election and again in the 2014 election. In 2014, she had defeated Suresh Murmu by a margin of 2,306 votes.
Here is a brief overview of the Jama Assembly constituency:
Total electors: 3,10,668
Number of male voters: 1,64,528
Number of female voters: 1,46,140
Numbers of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70 percent
Polling stations: 1
Constituency number: 11
Total electors: 2,05,776
Male: 1,02,921
Female: 1,02,855
Transgender: 0
Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 71 percent
Polling stations: 209
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 00:12:44 IST