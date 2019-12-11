Jharkhand Assembly Election, Hazaribagh profile: Congress candidate Ramchandra Prasad to contest against JVM's Munna Singh

Hazaribagh Assembly Election 2019 | The constituency of Hazaribagh, located in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

Hazaribagh is a city and a municipal corporation in Hazaribagh district in the Jharkhand. It is the divisional headquarters of North Chotanagpur division.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 25

Total population: 3,83,643

Males: 2,01,486

Females: 1,82,156

Third gender: 1

Polling stations: 392

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 60 percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JMM, JVMP are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: This Assembly constituency is currently held by Manish Jaiswal of BJP. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, he beat Pradip Prasad, an independent candidate. Manish Jaiswal got 44.46 percent of the votes. In 2009, Yashwant Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,164 votes which was 5.81 percent of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.81 percent in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

For 2019 polling, Congress candidate Ramchandra Prasad is in the fray against JVM's Munna Singh. Independent candiates Prakash Kumar Paswan, Shakti Kumar Paswan are also contesting elections from this seat.

