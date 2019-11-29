Jharkhand Assembly Election, Gumla profile: In ST-reserved seat, BJP bets on fresh face Mishir Kujur against JMM's old hand Bhushan Tirkey

Gumla Assembly Elections 2019 | The Gumla Assembly constituency goes to polls on 30 November, along with 12 other constituencies, in the first phase of the Jharkhand election.

Results in past three elections

In the 2014 election, BJP's Shivshankar Oraon with 50,473 votes defeated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Bhushan Tirkey, who received 46,441 votes.

In the 2009 election, the BJP's Kamlesh Oraon, who netted 39,555 votes walloped Bhushan Tirkey of the JMM, who got 27,468 votes.

In the 2005 election, Bhushan Tirkey of the JMMm with 36,266 votes squeaked out a victory over the BJP's Sudharshan Bhagat who got 35,397 votes.

Demography

Located in the district by the same name, the Assembly constituency of Gumla belongs to Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe candidate.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 68

Total electors: 2,13,739

Male: 109,006

Female: 104,733

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 60 percent

Major parties in the fray

The JMM, which is in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, is fielding Bhushan Tirkey.

The BJP, which is contesting in 12 seats, is fielding 34-year-old Mishir Kujur, who is a fresh face.

