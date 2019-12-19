Jharkhand Assembly Election, Godda profile: BJP fields sitting MLA Amit Mandal; Rahul Gandhi, Saryu Roy campaign RJD's Sanjay Yadav

Godda Assembly election: The Godda Vidhan Sabha constituency is scheduled to go to polls on Friday, 20 December, which is the fifth and final phase of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly election. The largely urban constituency covers areas under the Godda and Pathargama police stations in the district.

Former BJP leader and state minister Saryu Roy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the candidates of the grand alliance formed between the Congress, RJD, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for this seat. Rahul's campaign speech in Godda made waves in the Lok Sabha on 12 December, when he said, "Narendra Modi had talked of 'Make in India' but today everywhere we see 'Rape in India'."

Referring to the Unnao rape case and the horrific incident of rape in Hyderabad, he added, "Women are being raped in Jharkhand. In Uttar Pradesh, a BJP MLA (Kuldeep Senger) raped a woman. In every state, rapes are happening every day. Prime Minister Modi had also said 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (protect girls and educate them), but Modi didn't say whom should the daughters be protected from. Should they be protected from BJP MLAs?" BJP leaders demanded an apology from him, which he refused.

Past election results:

The Godda Assembly seat has largely been a stronghold of the ruling BJP. In 2005, Manohar Kumar Tekariwal of the saffron party won the seat in the first election after the state was carved out of Bihar.

In 2009, Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the RJD won, while in 2014 Raghu Nandan Mandal of the BJP regained control of the constituency. In the bypoll necessitated due to Raghu's death, his son Amit Kumar Mandal had won by a margin of 34,551 votes. He had defeated the RJD's Sanjay Yadav, who has been fielded by the Lalu Prasad-led party in the 2019 polls as well.

Sitting MLA Amit will fight the election on the BJP's ticket in the upcoming election.

Here is some brief information about the constituency:

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 2,88,184

Male: 1,50,027

Female: 1,38,155

Transgender: 2

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66 percent

Polling stations: 344

