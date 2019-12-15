Jharkhand Assembly Election, Deoghar profile: BJP, RJD face off in temple town but fissures within NDA alliance may hurt saffron party

Deoghar Assembly Elections 2019: The Deoghar Vidhan Sabha constituency, reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), encompasses the iconic temple town of Deoghar in Jharkhand.

It covers the Deoghar town and areas under the Mohanpur and Jasidih police station. The Assembly constituency is part of the Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Voters of the Deoghar Assembly constituency will vote in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, scheduled to be held on Monday, 16 December.

A peculiar thing about this constituency is that only candidates from the Deoghar town have been winning the Assembly polls since the creation of the state in 2000. However, Dainik Jagran reported, that voters from the Mohanpur block are the decisive voice in the constituency, with a comparatively larger population than other two blocks.

"The candidate who is supported by voters in Mohanpur is usually the winner of the election," the report said.

The Deoghar constituency falls under the Santhal Pargana division in the eastern part of the state. The area is named after the Santhali tribe.

About Deoghar town:

Deoghar is a holy city beside the Mayurakshi River. The ancient Baba Baidyanath Temple complex is a significant Hindu pilgrimage site.

The Shiv Ganga pool, considered by devotees of Shiva, is also located in the city. There is a shrine to Krishna in the stone-carved Naulakha Mandir temple, reports said.

On 13 December, Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Baba Baidynath Dham temple after addressing three rallies in the state's Giridih and Baghmara districts in addition to Deoghar.

Past election results:

The constituency has seen several changes of governments since the 2004 Assembly election, when the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Suresh Kumar Paswan won the seat. He won again in the 2009 Assembly election.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narayan Das' victory in the seat in 2014 was the first time the saffron party wrested the seat from the Opposition. The party has fielded Das for the 2019 polls as well.

Das had defeated RJD's Paswan by a double margin in 2014, securing 92,022 votes over Paswan's 46,870.

Meanwhile, the RJD, which is part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' along with the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has fielded Paswan as its candidate for the upcoming election.

Reportedly, the main contest in the Deoghar Assembly constituency is between the BJP and the RJD. However, differences between the NDA allies and weak coordination among Opposition parties, might affect the results, India TV reported.

Here is information about the constituency in brief:

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 3,64,164

Male: 1,93,308

Female: 1,70,856

Transgender: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 64 percent

Polling stations: 423

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.