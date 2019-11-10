Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress announces first list of five candidates, fields state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of five candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls and has fielded its state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on 30 November and the last on 20 December. Results will be declared on 23 December. The five candidates are from seats that will go to polls in the first phase on 30 November . 13 November is the last date of filing nominations.

The following candidates have been approved for the ensuing first phase of the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/dzaX9GutOK — Congress (@INCIndia) November 10, 2019

Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the state and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will be the alliance's chief ministerial face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.