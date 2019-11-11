Jharkhand Assembly election: BJP's Pakur district president Devidhan Tudu resigns from party, claims it 'ignored' him

Pakur: A day after the BJP announced its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand, its Pakur district president Devidhan Tudu on Monday resigned from the party alleging that he has been "ignored and his self-respect hurt".

In his two-line resignation letter to the BJP Jharkhand unit president Laxman Gilua, a copy of which was released to the press, Tudu said, "I resign from the post of Pakur district president and primary membership." He alleged that the party has "ignored him and hurt his self-respect" despite working for it for over two decades.

Asked whether he would join any other party after he was denied a ticket by the BJP from Maheshpur Assembly constituency, Tudu said he has not yet decided. The BJP on Sunday while announcing its first list of 52 candidates for the Assembly polls had said that Mistry Soren who joined the saffron party last month from JVM-P will be its candidate for the Maheshpur seat.

Tudu had contested from the Maheshpur assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014 assembly elections as a BJP candidate but had lost in both the elections. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on 30 November and the last on 20 December. Results will be declared on 23 December. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is 13 November.