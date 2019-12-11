Jharkhand Assembly Election, Barkatha profile: RJD's Mohammed Khalil to contest seat, CPM also major contender

Barkatha Assembly Elections 2019 | The constituency of Barkatha, located in the Barkatha district of Jharkhand, will go to polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

Barkatha is located in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand and comes under the Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency. As per 2011 Census, 4,82,083 is the total rural population of the seat. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 16.15 and 2.61, respectively, out of the total population.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases with the first phase of the polls concluding on 30 November. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total population: 3,38,072

Males: 1,77,480

Females: 1,60,587

Third gender: Five

Total electors: 30,1890

Polling stations: 359

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 64 percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP, RJD, RJD, CPM are the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: In 2014, incumbent MLA Janki Prasad Yadav contested on JVM ticket and got 63,336 votes and won the election. In 2009, BJP's Amit Kumar Yadav had won with 27.79 percent of vote share. In 2005, Chitranjan Yadav from BJP party had won the polls.

The seat is currently held by Janki Prasad Yadav of JVM. The other main contender is the CPM.

