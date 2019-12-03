You are here:
Jharkhand Assembly election: At Khunti, Narendra Modi attacks Congress-JMM alliance over 'politics of deception', says only BJP can ensure development

Politics Press Trust of India Dec 03, 2019 17:26:43 IST

Khunti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believed in service of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modiat an election campaign rally, ahead of 2nd phase of State Assembly elections, at Khunti district of Jharkhand. PTI

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the Assembly polls, Modi said people of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development.

He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute. "We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging in fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lieutenant Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly-created Union Territories forward on the path of development," he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the prime minister said,"Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests."

He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for "breaking the back" of Naxalism in the state.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 17:26:43 IST

