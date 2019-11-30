Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla's Bishnupur seat; police say no injuries caused, polling unaffected

Jharkhand Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally. Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.
The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand began today with 13 seats in the state going to polls. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm.
Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and Naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."
A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh in Hussainabad.
The Opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said, adding, there will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities.
Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said. A monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the officials said.
By dialling 1950, voters will be able to register complaints on poll-related issues, they said.
Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.
Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.
Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on 23 December.
With inputs from PTI
09:44 (IST)
Bishnupur voting LIVE updates
Naxals blow up bridge in Gumla district
According to ANI reports, Naxals have reportedly blown up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, though no injuries were reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said voting has not been affected and will continue normally.
08:42 (IST)
BJP highlights security crackdwon, road construction in campaign
BJP campaign agenda for this year's polling laid stress on security crackdown and increasing pace of road construction. According to the government, the length of National Highways was 2,402 km in 2014 and that increased to 7,791 km in 2018. In the last four-and-half years, 5,575 km of road-widening and strengthening works were undertaken. which finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur, reports the Indian Express.
As 19 out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, with 67 Assembly seats are affected by (left-wing extremism) LWE, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have highlighted the need to stamp out Naxalism in the state.
08:25 (IST)
In Photos: Voting continues at a polling booth in a government school in Lohardaga
08:12 (IST)
Amit Shah appeals to voters to vote in large numbers to keep state 'on the path of development'
Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "A stable and a majority government is required to keep Jharkhand on the track of development free from corruption and naxalism. I appeal all the voters of the first phase to vote in large numbers and keep Jharkhand on the path of development."
08:08 (IST)
JMM, Congress, RJD in alliance up against BJP
The BJP is contesting against the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, while the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
08:00 (IST)
Naxalism will have political impact: ex-IPS office Ajoy Kumar
Ajoy Kumar, an ex-IPS officer and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, told Firstpost, “Naxalism will have a political impact in some parts of the state. This problem can’t just be solved through a carrot-and-stick policy. The BJP heads the government both at the Centre and in the state, and it bears some responsibility for the absence of government services from large parts of the state. In many rural areas, there are no schools or hospitals, and this leads to anger among people.”
07:58 (IST)
1,202 polling booths out of 4,892 marked as 'sensitive'
Out of 4,892 polling booths in Jharkhand, 1,202 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and 1,790 booths have termed as ‘highly sensitive’ ones with reference to left-wing extremism (LWE).
“Four out of every five Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand are affected by LWE. Out of 24 districts of Jharkhand, 19 districts with 67 Assembly seats are affected by LWE. Of these 19 districts, the situation in 13 districts is particularly bad,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said while announcing the dates of polling in Jharkhand.
07:52 (IST)
IAF chopper drops polling personnel in Chhattisgarh
An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper “mistakenly” dropped a team of polling personnel from Jharkhand on duty for the first phase of assembly elections on 30 November in the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times.
Members of eight polling parties had taken off from a helipad at the district headquarters in Latehar for Chatakapur in Mahuadand in Jharkhand’s Latehar district but they found themselves dropped at Sattipara field in Pratappur Bhainsamunda area of Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh.
07:32 (IST)
CM Raghubar Das makes appeal for voters to turn up in large numbers
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday morning made an appeal for voters to turn up to the polling booths in large numbers in the first phase, out of the five-phased state Assembly elections. "Your one vote is important for the development of the state," he added.
07:24 (IST)
In Photos: Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra
07:15 (IST)
Main parties in fray include BJP, Congress, JMM
The BJP, which is seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase while it is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
The AJSU party is contesting on its own.
Challenging the BJP is the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.
The other parties contesting the elections are Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Janata Dal (United) and the Left parties.
07:09 (IST)
Key candidates include state health minister, Congress president
Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.
Oraon is taking on the former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently. Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat.
07:06 (IST)
13 Assembly seats in fray today
A total of 37,83,055 voters — including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters — of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting is scheduled on 23 December.
07:02 (IST)
First phase to begin voting from 7 am
The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand will begin today (30 November 2019, Saturday) with 13 seats in the state going to polls today. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm