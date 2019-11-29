Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Rajmahal profile: BJP looks to register third consecutive victory, fields sitting MLA Anant Kumar Ojha

Rajmahal Assembly Elections 2019 | The Rajmahal Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 20 December along with 15 other constituencies in phase five of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Rajmahal is part of the Rajmahal parliamentary seat.

Results in the last three elections

The BJP came to power in Rajmahal in 2014 when Anant Kumar Ojha defeated JMM’s Mohammed Tajuddin by a margin of less than 1,000 votes. In 2009, BJP’s Arun Mandal had defeated Tajuddin by a margin of over 10,000 votes. In 2004, Congress’ Thomas Hansda had emerged victorious over IND’s Arun Mandal.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January, 2020.

Demography

Rajmahal lies in Sahibganj district. The hills are today inhabited by the Sauria Paharia people whilst its valleys are dominated by the Santhal people. This plain region consists of the uplands, undulation along ridges and depressions. The Ganges, Gumani and Bansloi rivers flow through this region. This area has plenty of fertile lands and is richly cultivated. The inhabitants of this region are mainly middle class people of different castes, Paharias and Santhals. The Rajmahal hills are home to plant fossils which are 68 to 145 million years old.

Situated on the right bank of the river Ganges, Rajmahal is a small but historically important town. It was the seat of Government during the Mughal period when Raja Man Singh, general of Emperor Akbar made Rajmahal the capital of Bengal in 1592. Even today relics of the old and prosperous Rajmahal are visible in this one time capital of Bengal.

Owing to large scale unscrupulous felling the region once known for its thick and extensive forests is now bereft of much of its jungle wealth. The Forest department has undertaken afforestation of these areas. Sal and Simal logs and jackfruit are exported in large quantities to the neighboring districts and also to the places outside Jharkhand.

It had a population of 145,899, as per 2011 India census, including 75,153 males and 70,746 females. The constituency has a considerable amount of tribal voters and many migrants from Bangladesh too.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 2,69,959

Male: 1,43,511

Female: 1,26,448

Transgender: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 72.28 percent

Polling stations: 302

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

